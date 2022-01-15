New weight classes hit the mats in New Jersey, most coaches and wrestlers like focus on middleweights

Rhodes chose the latter, which Scannell said was a tough commitment.

And many other around South Jersey had to do the same thing because there was no spot for them if they didn't cut or gain weight.

"But we are about opportunities now, and it seems as though that’s what we are sticking with," Scannell said. "These new weights don’t affect us that much. It actually helped us with some guys making certain weights. You have to roll with the punches."

Last season, Absegami junior Sean Cowan wrestled at 138. He gained weight in the offseason in hopes of moving up but then had to cut weight to make the 157 class. He said his drop in weight wasn't as hard, but he knows many others are struggling, especially in the 175-190 range.

“It definitely feels like there is more emphasis and focus on the middleweights, and it feels great," Cowan said. "It helped me because I was in that range of going 160 or 152 (the old weight classes). So 157 worked perfectly. I like 157."

Another reason for Scannell's indifference? He wanted fewer weight classes.