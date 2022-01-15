New weight classes hit the mats in New Jersey, most coaches and wrestlers like focus on middleweights

Last April, the National Federation of State High School Associations allowed states to choose 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for boys and girls high school wrestling.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, decided to maintain 14 weight classes for boys, despite some talk about a move to 13, which could have been an advantage used for tiebreakers in team scoring.
However, the NJSIAA did make changes.
Half of the weight classes are different this season, with more geared toward the middle weights, where there is typically more participation. For girls, one weight class was added to bring the total to 12.
“Those weights are more competitive," Middle Township coach Matt Wolf said. "Generally speaking, the best kids pound-for-pound are in the middle. The more weight classes they have in the middle, I think that spreads out the talent a little bit, which I think is good."
The weights classes this season are 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285. The weights from 144-215 are new. The old weight classes in that range were 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, and 220.
'More fun for the fans'
For some schools, most wrestlers are in the middleweights. Not each wrestler can start in dual meets, but they may get a match or two in a quad- or tri-meet. Also, filling the lower weights and upper weights can be difficult, as the average high school wrestler falls into the middle of the weight range, Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said.
"Putting the focus on the middle weights was definitely a positive because that is usually where your better technical wrestling comes," said Scannell, who added that the new weights "make it more fun for the fans."
The weight class adjustments spreads the talent around, which makes the sport more exciting and makes for better wrestling, Wolf said.
He coach said fans want to see the middleweights, and it also gives more wrestlers opportunities.
But with any change comes mixed feelings.
"It’s always different when a change happens, but I think it’s a good change," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. “There are more kids where they are putting the weight classes, so it’s a good thing for us. Another team might not be, but for us it’s working out pretty good.”
Scannell noted he feels "indifferent" about the change in weight classes as it presents challenges for some wrestlers. Absegami junior George Rhodes, who qualified for the individual state tournament last season, had wrestled at 182. With 182 gone this season, however, he had to make a decision to gain weight to move to 190 or lose weight to go to 175.
Rhodes chose the latter, which Scannell said was a tough commitment.
And many other around South Jersey had to do the same thing because there was no spot for them if they didn't cut or gain weight.
"But we are about opportunities now, and it seems as though that’s what we are sticking with," Scannell said. "These new weights don’t affect us that much. It actually helped us with some guys making certain weights. You have to roll with the punches."
Last season, Absegami junior Sean Cowan wrestled at 138. He gained weight in the offseason in hopes of moving up but then had to cut weight to make the 157 class. He said his drop in weight wasn't as hard, but he knows many others are struggling, especially in the 175-190 range.
“It definitely feels like there is more emphasis and focus on the middleweights, and it feels great," Cowan said. "It helped me because I was in that range of going 160 or 152 (the old weight classes). So 157 worked perfectly. I like 157."
Another reason for Scannell's indifference? He wanted fewer weight classes.
New Jersey had 12 weight classes in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Scannell said. But the NJSIAA stayed with 14 for boys this season even though it had the opportunity to drop to 13, which would have helped with tiebreakers.
However, most coaches agreed that matches-won for a tiebreaker are not always that common, Scannell said. Basically, ties aren't that common, either. Taking away a weight class could take away opportunities for some wrestlers. That aided in the decision to maintain 14 weight classes.
But for schools like Absegami and even smaller programs, "it's hard to fill 14. Or 14 quality," Scannell said.
Many schools forfeit weight classes because they can't fill those spots. Having fewer weight classes might help, but that is something to consider for the future. For now, the move to focus more on the middleweights has added some excitement.
“I like the fact they adjusted the weight classes," Wolf said. "For a small school like ours, it’s hard to fill 14 weight classes, but for the sport as a whole, I think it’s good to have more. More participation and more have a chance to wrestle."
