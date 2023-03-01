The Middle Township High School girls basketball team trailed by just two points going into the break.

The Panthers proved they could play with one of the state’s best teams. Unfortunately, they seemed to run out of momentum.

New Providence outscored Middle by 13 points in the second half en route to a 49-34 win Wednesday in a state Group II semifinal game at Central Regional High School.

It was the 19th straight win for New Providence (27-3). Middle Township, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, ended its season 23-9.

New Providence will play for the state championship Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal between Secaucus and Jefferson.

Meghan Lamanna led New Providence with 25 points. She added five rebounds and two steals in the win. Jasmine Miller scored nine, and Grace Kelly had seven points and seven rebounds.

Grace Kinum added four steals and two points. Annie Conover and Brenna Slattery each scored three.

New Providence led 20-18 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.

Jada Elston led the Panthers with 17 points, including going 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Hannah Cappelletti scored eight, Iyanna Bennet four, McKenzie Palek three and Mia Elisano two.

The Panthers won their first sectional title since 2012 on Monday. It was the second South Jersey title for coach John Leahy.