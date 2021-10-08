 Skip to main content
New Jersey's high school football scores
agate

New Jersey's high school football scores

Mainland Vineland Football

Mainland Regional High School plays Vineland, in Linwood, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

Bergen Catholic 63, Paramus Catholic 0

Bernards 36, Brearley 12

Cherokee 56, Shawnee 21

Cranford 27, Colonia 14

Cresskill 21, Butler 8

Delaware Valley Regional 26, Johnson 0

Delsea 35, Cherry Hill West 7

Demarest 37, Teaneck 7

Deptford 24, Cumberland Regional 6

Donovan Catholic 36, Wall 19

Glen Rock 35, New Milford 0

Hasbrouck Heights 61, North Arlington 14

Hawthorne 36, Garfield 0

Hopewell Valley Central 48, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 20

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 49, Dover 0

Lawrence 24, Pemberton 8

Lyndhurst 49, Lodi 15

Mainland Regional 35, Vineland 25

Middletown North 22, Brick Memorial 8

Middletown South 21, Southern 14

Millville 50, Hammonton 0

Mountain Lakes 35, Verona 28

New Egypt 36, Pitman 6

Newton 31, Hackettstown 13

North Brunswick 21, Edison 0

Northern Highlands 29, Clifton 6

Old Bridge 49, Perth Amboy 7

Old Tappan 33, Bergenfield 15

Pascack Valley 13, Wayne Hills 7

Passaic Tech 9, Eastside Paterson 6

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Barnegat 0

Ramapo 50, Wayne Valley 20

Ramsey 49, Hanover Park 7

Randolph 41, Morris Knolls 6

Red Bank Catholic 34, Ocean Township 0

Ridge 14, Watchung Hills 6

Ridgewood 40, Paramus 7

Schalick 38, Gloucester Catholic 0

Sparta 44, Montville 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 51, Notre Dame 7

Sterling 73, Lindenwold 12

Summit 33, Governor Livingston 0

Washington Township 42, Williamstown 7

West Deptford 36, Cinnaminson 8

West Milford 33, Mahwah 7

Westwood 21, Lakeland 17

Whippany Park 35, North Warren 7

Woodbury 20, Penns Grove 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

