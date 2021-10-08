New Jersey's high school football scores

Bergen Catholic 63, Paramus Catholic 0
Bernards 36, Brearley 12
Cherokee 56, Shawnee 21
Cranford 27, Colonia 14
Cresskill 21, Butler 8
Delaware Valley Regional 26, Johnson 0
Delsea 35, Cherry Hill West 7
Demarest 37, Teaneck 7
Deptford 24, Cumberland Regional 6
Donovan Catholic 36, Wall 19
Glen Rock 35, New Milford 0
Hasbrouck Heights 61, North Arlington 14
Hawthorne 36, Garfield 0
Hopewell Valley Central 48, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 20
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 49, Dover 0
Lawrence 24, Pemberton 8
Lyndhurst 49, Lodi 15
Mainland Regional 35, Vineland 25
Middletown North 22, Brick Memorial 8
Middletown South 21, Southern 14
Millville 50, Hammonton 0
Mountain Lakes 35, Verona 28
New Egypt 36, Pitman 6
Newton 31, Hackettstown 13
North Brunswick 21, Edison 0
Northern Highlands 29, Clifton 6
Old Bridge 49, Perth Amboy 7
Old Tappan 33, Bergenfield 15
Pascack Valley 13, Wayne Hills 7
Passaic Tech 9, Eastside Paterson 6
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Barnegat 0
Ramapo 50, Wayne Valley 20
Ramsey 49, Hanover Park 7
Randolph 41, Morris Knolls 6
Red Bank Catholic 34, Ocean Township 0
Ridge 14, Watchung Hills 6
Ridgewood 40, Paramus 7
Schalick 38, Gloucester Catholic 0
Sparta 44, Montville 0
St. Joseph-Hammonton 51, Notre Dame 7
Sterling 73, Lindenwold 12
Summit 33, Governor Livingston 0
Washington Township 42, Williamstown 7
West Deptford 36, Cinnaminson 8
West Milford 33, Mahwah 7
Westwood 21, Lakeland 17
Whippany Park 35, North Warren 7
Woodbury 20, Penns Grove 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.