New Jersey's Friday night football scores

Atlantic City 26, Bridgeton 8
Audubon 31, Cinnaminson 6
Barnegat 21, Manchester 14
Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6
Bound Brook 40, Roselle Park 28
Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14
Burlington City 20, Holy Cross 6
Caldwell 22, Mountain Lakes 0
Camden Catholic 82, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Central Regional 34, Neptune 0
Clayton 28, Pennsville Memorial 20, 3OT
Clifton 27, Hackensack 7
Colonia 38, Edison 7
Columbia 29, Livingston 24
Cranford 43, North Hunterdon 37
Delaware Valley Regional 35, North Plainfield 6
Delsea 41, Clearview Regional 13
Dumont 35, Dover 0
East Brunswick 35, New Brunswick 14
Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7
Elizabeth 13, Watchung Hills 11
Emerson 29, Weehawken 20
Ewing 55, Lawrence 34
Fort Lee 46, Dwight-Morrow 28
Freehold 41, Freehold Township 12
Glen Ridge 34, Indian Hills 0
Gloucester City 40, Bordentown 7
Haddonfield 27, West Deptford 23
Hanover Park 44, Parsippany 0
Hillsborough 21, Phillipsburg 14, OT
Holy Spirit 34, Camden 8
Hudson Catholic 30, Bayonne 21
Irvington 22, Union City 6
Kingsway 34, Eastern 7
Kittatinny 33, High Point 0
Lacey 28, Brick Memorial 14
Lenape Valley 35, Verona 21
Lincoln 58, Newark Collegiate 14
Linden 3, Montgomery 0
Long Branch 14, St. John Vianney 7
Lower Cape May Regional 15, Cumberland Regional 12
Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0
Manville 48, Dunellen 6
Maple Shade 55, Riverside 0
Middle Township 42, Schalick 0
Middletown South 21, Holmdel 3
Millburn 28, Barringer 6
Millville 49, Shawnee 39
Monroe 69, J.P. Stevens 6
Montville 45, Parsippany Hills 7
Morris Hills 42, Mendham 14
Morris Knolls 30, Mount Olive 20
New Egypt 48, Lindenwold 6
New Providence 49, Middlesex 14
Newton 40, Vernon 7
North Bergen 40, Kearny 6
North Brunswick 34, Old Bridge 27
North Warren 34, Hopatcong 21
Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7
Notre Dame 33, Hopewell Valley Central 7
Nottingham 34, Allentown 0
Nutley 29, Belleville 28
Ocean City 35, Absegami 0
Overbrook 35, Robbinsville 28
Paramus 35, Teaneck 7
Park Ridge 41, Garfield 14
Passaic Valley 42, Mahwah 14
Paul VI 14, Cherry Hill East 7
Pennsauken 35, Deptford 8
Perth Amboy 39, Passaic 17
Pitman 28, Wildwood 6
Point Pleasant Beach 35, Lakewood 32
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6
Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13
Randolph 14, Roxbury 3
Raritan 24, Ocean Township 20
Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16
Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0
Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 41, Iselin Kennedy 20
Seneca 21, Pemberton 6
Shabazz 14, Newark Central 6
Shore Regional 21, Asbury Park 20
Somerville 47, Carteret 0
South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0
South Hunterdon 21, Belvidere 14
Southern 21, Jackson Memorial 20
St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0
St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21
St. Peter's Prep 34, Philadelphia Northeast, Pa. 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0
Steinert 27, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 0
Sterling 26, Collingswood 20
Summit 34, Rahway 13
Sussex Tech 10, Hackettstown 7, OT
Timber Creek 35, Moorestown 0
Toms River East 27, Toms River South 7
Vineland 20, Lenape 14
Voorhees 27, Governor Livingston 14
Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13
Wallington 49, Manchester Regional 12
Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6
Washington Township 28, Rancocas Valley 7
Wayne Hills 32, Paterson Kennedy 7
West Essex 20, River Dell 7
West Milford 22, Demarest 21
West Morris 36, Sparta 20
West Orange 44, Newark East Side 10
Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0
Wood-Ridge 56, New Milford 18
Woodbridge 42, Sayreville 28
Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
