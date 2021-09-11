 Skip to main content
New Jersey's Friday night football scores
New Jersey's Friday night football scores

On September 10 2021, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School hosts Egg Harbor Township football.

EHT beats Oakcrest 13-7

Atlantic City 26, Bridgeton 8

Audubon 31, Cinnaminson 6

Barnegat 21, Manchester 14

Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6

Bound Brook 40, Roselle Park 28

Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14

Burlington City 20, Holy Cross 6

Caldwell 22, Mountain Lakes 0

Camden Catholic 82, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Central Regional 34, Neptune 0

Clayton 28, Pennsville Memorial 20, 3OT

Clifton 27, Hackensack 7

Colonia 38, Edison 7

Columbia 29, Livingston 24

Cranford 43, North Hunterdon 37

Delaware Valley Regional 35, North Plainfield 6

Delsea 41, Clearview Regional 13

Dumont 35, Dover 0

East Brunswick 35, New Brunswick 14

Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7

Elizabeth 13, Watchung Hills 11

Emerson 29, Weehawken 20

Ewing 55, Lawrence 34

Fort Lee 46, Dwight-Morrow 28

Freehold 41, Freehold Township 12

Glen Ridge 34, Indian Hills 0

Gloucester City 40, Bordentown 7

Haddonfield 27, West Deptford 23

Hanover Park 44, Parsippany 0

Hillsborough 21, Phillipsburg 14, OT

Holy Spirit 34, Camden 8

Hudson Catholic 30, Bayonne 21

Irvington 22, Union City 6

Kingsway 34, Eastern 7

Kittatinny 33, High Point 0

Lacey 28, Brick Memorial 14

Lenape Valley 35, Verona 21

Lincoln 58, Newark Collegiate 14

Linden 3, Montgomery 0

Long Branch 14, St. John Vianney 7

Lower Cape May Regional 15, Cumberland Regional 12

Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0

Manville 48, Dunellen 6

Maple Shade 55, Riverside 0

Middle Township 42, Schalick 0

Middletown South 21, Holmdel 3

Millburn 28, Barringer 6

Millville 49, Shawnee 39

Monroe 69, J.P. Stevens 6

Montville 45, Parsippany Hills 7

Morris Hills 42, Mendham 14

Morris Knolls 30, Mount Olive 20

New Egypt 48, Lindenwold 6

New Providence 49, Middlesex 14

Newton 40, Vernon 7

North Bergen 40, Kearny 6

North Brunswick 34, Old Bridge 27

North Warren 34, Hopatcong 21

Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7

Notre Dame 33, Hopewell Valley Central 7

Nottingham 34, Allentown 0

Nutley 29, Belleville 28

Ocean City 35, Absegami 0

Overbrook 35, Robbinsville 28

Paramus 35, Teaneck 7

Park Ridge 41, Garfield 14

Passaic Valley 42, Mahwah 14

Paul VI 14, Cherry Hill East 7

Pennsauken 35, Deptford 8

Perth Amboy 39, Passaic 17

Pitman 28, Wildwood 6

Point Pleasant Beach 35, Lakewood 32

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6

Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13

Randolph 14, Roxbury 3

Raritan 24, Ocean Township 20

Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0

Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 41, Iselin Kennedy 20

Seneca 21, Pemberton 6

Shabazz 14, Newark Central 6

Shore Regional 21, Asbury Park 20

Somerville 47, Carteret 0

South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0

South Hunterdon 21, Belvidere 14

Southern 21, Jackson Memorial 20

St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21

St. Peter's Prep 34, Philadelphia Northeast, Pa. 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0

Steinert 27, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 0

Sterling 26, Collingswood 20

Summit 34, Rahway 13

Sussex Tech 10, Hackettstown 7, OT

Timber Creek 35, Moorestown 0

Toms River East 27, Toms River South 7

Vineland 20, Lenape 14

Voorhees 27, Governor Livingston 14

Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13

Wallington 49, Manchester Regional 12

Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6

Washington Township 28, Rancocas Valley 7

Wayne Hills 32, Paterson Kennedy 7

West Essex 20, River Dell 7

West Milford 22, Demarest 21

West Morris 36, Sparta 20

West Orange 44, Newark East Side 10

Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0

Wood-Ridge 56, New Milford 18

Woodbridge 42, Sayreville 28

Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

