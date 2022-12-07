New Jersey state basketball champions could compete in national tournament as soon as this spring

ROBBINSVILLE — Imagine a New Jersey state high school basketball team, such as Camden and its top recruit D.J. Wagner, facing a state champion from another state in a tournament on national television.

It could happen this season.

The NJSIAA executive committee unanimously passed on first reading Wednesday a proposal that would allow New Jersey state boys and girls basketball champions, if invited, to participate in the Paragon ESPN State Champions Invitational.

The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will be held April 6-8 at a location to be determined. It is only open to schools that win state championships and are members of the National Federation of State High School Association. The New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association championed the proposal Wednesday.

“It would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids and teams,” said Hackettstown High School athletic director Bobby Grauso, who is a member of the coaches association. “We may only have a few teams over the course of a decade that will be selected,”

The NJSIAA executive committee would have to pass the proposal on second reading in January for it to go into effect this season.

All tournament games would be shown on one of the ESPN networks. The NJSIAA would receive $2,500 each year from Paragon and ESPN just to allow New Jersey teams to be picked for the event. If a New Jersey school is chosen, the NJSIAA would receive another $7,500.

The schools would also receive funds if they are picked. The tournament would cover all expenses for the schools. Schools that are picked to play would also receive $2,500. Patrick Brunner, the athletic director at Morris Knolls and a member of the Basketball Coaches Association, emphasized that New Jersey schools do not have to play if selected. The event began last year with four boys and four girls teams participating.

“This is not some renegade event,” Brunner said.

Under the proposal approved on first reading Wednesday, the New Jersey basketball season would continue to end in early March with the state championships. If a team is selected for the tournament, it would be allowed to hold six practices before the event. The team’s coach would also be permitted to coach. New Jersey currently bans coaches from working with their teams out of season.

NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire urged executive committee members to do some research and get some feedback before voting in January.

“This is the direction where high school sports is going,” Grauso said. “But I also think this fits in the mission for the NJSIAA.”

In other news Wednesday, the NJSIAA announced the state boys team wrestling championships will be held Feb. 12 at Rutgers University.