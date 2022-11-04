 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES

New Jersey high school football scores

A scene from the Shawnee / Hammonton high school football game at Hammonton on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

First Round

Non-Public, Group A

Donovan Catholic 27, Hudson Catholic 20

St. Augustine 45, St. John Vianney 0

Semifinals

Central Jersey, Group 2

Gloucester City 14, Haddonfield 13

Central Jersey, Group 3

Camden 25, Cedar Creek 0

Central Jersey, Group 4

Mainland Regional 34, Long Branch 20

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1

Brearley 45, Kinnelon 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2

Rutherford 39, Dumont 13

Westwood 40, Jefferson 3

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3

Old Tappan 37, Sparta 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4

Ramapo 34, Ridge 27

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5

Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1

Cedar Grove 17, Wood-Ridge 10

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2

Caldwell 42, Ramsey 7

Newton 35, Glen Rock 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3

West Essex 14, Cranford 7

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4

North Hunterdon 25, Morris Knolls 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5

Phillipsburg 37, Eastside Paterson 6

West Orange 34, Ridgewood 31, OT

South Jersey, Group 1

Maple Shade 27, Asbury Park 18

South Jersey, Group 2

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Oakcrest 6

South Jersey, Group 3

Hopewell Valley Central 22, Burlington Township 16

South Jersey, Group 4

Hammonton 24, Shawnee 16

Millville 34, Jackson Memorial 16

South Jersey, Group 5

Toms River North 42, Marlboro 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

