New Jersey high school football scores

First Round
Non-Public, Group A
Donovan Catholic 27, Hudson Catholic 20
St. Augustine 45, St. John Vianney 0
Semifinals
Central Jersey, Group 2
Gloucester City 14, Haddonfield 13
Central Jersey, Group 3
Camden 25, Cedar Creek 0
Central Jersey, Group 4
Mainland Regional 34, Long Branch 20
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
Brearley 45, Kinnelon 14
People are also reading…
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2
Rutherford 39, Dumont 13
Westwood 40, Jefferson 3
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
Old Tappan 37, Sparta 14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4
Ramapo 34, Ridge 27
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5
Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1
Cedar Grove 17, Wood-Ridge 10
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
Caldwell 42, Ramsey 7
Newton 35, Glen Rock 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3
West Essex 14, Cranford 7
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
North Hunterdon 25, Morris Knolls 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5
Phillipsburg 37, Eastside Paterson 6
West Orange 34, Ridgewood 31, OT
South Jersey, Group 1
Maple Shade 27, Asbury Park 18
South Jersey, Group 2
Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Oakcrest 6
South Jersey, Group 3
Hopewell Valley Central 22, Burlington Township 16
South Jersey, Group 4
Hammonton 24, Shawnee 16
Millville 34, Jackson Memorial 16
South Jersey, Group 5
Toms River North 42, Marlboro 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.