New Jersey high school football scores

Allentown 35, Robbinsville 18
Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 0
Barringer 13, Paterson Kennedy 12
Becton 42, Garfield 14
Bernards 35, Voorhees 0
Bloomfield 33, Livingston 26
Brick Memorial 16, Neptune 8
Bridgewater-Raritan 14, Hunterdon Central 7
Buena Regional 37, Pitman 0
Caldwell 42, Verona 20
Camden 33, West Deptford 10
Carteret 25, Plainfield 11
Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 13
Cherokee 21, Shawnee 14
Cinnaminson 31, Burlington City 6
Clearview Regional 35, Highland 7
Cliffside Park 21, Fort Lee 14
Colonia 28, Linden 25
Colts Neck 15, Jackson Memorial 7
Cranford 35, Woodbridge 28
Delaware Valley Regional 33, New Providence 14
Delsea 35, Ocean City 6
Donovan Catholic 35, Manalapan 6
Dover 35, Hopatcong 0
Dwight-Morrow 20, Memorial 8
Egg Harbor 56, Absegami 18
Florence 28, Princeton 0
Freehold Township 26, Howell 13
Gateway 20, Pennsville Memorial 7
Glassboro 12, Pleasantville 7
Glen Rock 33, Manchester Regional 0
Governor Livingston 25, J.P. Stevens 6
Hackensack 42, Belleville 0
Hackettstown 32, Lenape Valley 7
Haddon Township 21, Palmyra 12
Hammonton 21, Eastern 14
Hanover Park 42, Kittatinny 14
Hasbrouck Heights 49, North Arlington 16
Hawthorne 30, Saddle Brook 6
High Point 24, West Milford 6
Hightstown 28, Lawrence 7
Hillsborough 21, Ridge 11
Holy Spirit 21, Washington Township 14
Holy Trinity, N.Y. 45, Immaculata 42
Iona Prep, N.Y. 42, Don Bosco Prep 35
Jefferson 43, Vernon 36
Johnson 38, Metuchen 0
Kingsway 51, Vineland 7
Lenape 14, Williamstown 13
Lincoln 38, Bayonne 18
Lower Cape May Regional 47, Cumberland Regional 12
Lyndhurst 22, Secaucus 7
Mainland Regional 56, Atlantic City 26
Maple Shade 26, New Egypt 6
Matawan 36, Manchester 6
Middle Township 30, Clayton 26
Middletown North 28, Lacey 10
Millville 21, St. Augustine 14
Montgomery 27, Somerville 21
Moorestown 38, Triton 20
Morris Catholic 52, St. Peter's, N.Y. 28
New Brunswick 28, Franklin 26
North Brunswick 33, Old Bridge 7
North Warren 14, Parsippany 13
Northern Burlington 23, Cherry Hill West 14
Notre Dame 35, Ewing 0
Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6
Ocean Township 49, Brick Memorial 27
Old Tappan 35, Pascack Valley 0
Overbrook 36, Collingswood 7
Paramus 36, Demarest 34
Paramus Catholic 21, Chaminade, N.Y. 20
Parsippany Hills 48, Montville 14
Pascack Hills 41, Fair Lawn 13
Passaic Tech 12, West Orange 6
Passaic Valley 17, Lakeland 6
Pennsauken 31, Burlington Township 13
Pequannock 21, Whippany Park 14
Perth Amboy 10, Iselin Kennedy 8
Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21
Piscataway 40, Monroe 24
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Holmdel 10
Rahway 27, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 7
Ramapo 49, Sparta 14
Red Bank Catholic 35, Middletown South 0
Red Bank Regional 31, Toms River South 12
Ridgefield Park 41, Mahwah 21
Ridgewood 7, Northern Highlands 6
Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Wall 20
Rutherford 44, Lodi 16
Sayreville 14, Edison 6
Schalick 34, Riverside 14
Seneca 23, Paul VI 7
Shabazz 42, Hoboken 12
South Brunswick 29, East Brunswick 14
South Hunterdon 21, Middlesex 0
South Plainfield 53, North Plainfield 30
Southern 7, Long Branch 0
Spotswood 28, Highland Park 6
St. John Vianney 30, Monmouth 0
St. Joseph-Metuchen 29, Union 19
St. Peter's Prep 32, Delbarton 27
St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Summit 6
Teaneck 26, Indian Hills 7
Timber Creek 28, Rancocas Valley 15
Toms River East 14, Pinelands Regional 6
Toms River North 64, Central Regional 0
Waldwick 38, New Milford 7
Wallington 33, Emerson 7
Warren Hills 21, Mendham 20
Wayne Hills 40, North Bergen 6
Wayne Valley 24, West Essex 14
Weequahic 52, Snyder 6
West Morris 27, Roxbury 0
Westfield 38, Elizabeth 20
Westwood 34, River Dell 7
Willingboro 31, Delran 0
Wood-Ridge 14, Park Ridge 12
Woodstown 14, Deptford 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
