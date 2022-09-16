 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

New Jersey high school football scores

  • 0
091722-pac-spt-mainland

Scenes from the Atlantic - Mainland Regional high school football game Friday, Sept. 16, in Linwood.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Allentown 35, Robbinsville 18

Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 0

Barringer 13, Paterson Kennedy 12

Becton 42, Garfield 14

Bernards 35, Voorhees 0

Bloomfield 33, Livingston 26

Brick Memorial 16, Neptune 8

Bridgewater-Raritan 14, Hunterdon Central 7

Buena Regional 37, Pitman 0

Caldwell 42, Verona 20

Camden 33, West Deptford 10

Carteret 25, Plainfield 11

Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 13

Cherokee 21, Shawnee 14

Cinnaminson 31, Burlington City 6

People are also reading…

Clearview Regional 35, Highland 7

Cliffside Park 21, Fort Lee 14

Colonia 28, Linden 25

Colts Neck 15, Jackson Memorial 7

Cranford 35, Woodbridge 28

Delaware Valley Regional 33, New Providence 14

Delsea 35, Ocean City 6

Donovan Catholic 35, Manalapan 6

Dover 35, Hopatcong 0

Dwight-Morrow 20, Memorial 8

Egg Harbor 56, Absegami 18

Florence 28, Princeton 0

Freehold Township 26, Howell 13

Gateway 20, Pennsville Memorial 7

Glassboro 12, Pleasantville 7

Glen Rock 33, Manchester Regional 0

Governor Livingston 25, J.P. Stevens 6

Hackensack 42, Belleville 0

Hackettstown 32, Lenape Valley 7

Haddon Township 21, Palmyra 12

Hammonton 21, Eastern 14

Hanover Park 42, Kittatinny 14

Hasbrouck Heights 49, North Arlington 16

Hawthorne 30, Saddle Brook 6

High Point 24, West Milford 6

Hightstown 28, Lawrence 7

Hillsborough 21, Ridge 11

Holy Spirit 21, Washington Township 14

Holy Trinity, N.Y. 45, Immaculata 42

Iona Prep, N.Y. 42, Don Bosco Prep 35

Jefferson 43, Vernon 36

Johnson 38, Metuchen 0

Kingsway 51, Vineland 7

Lenape 14, Williamstown 13

Lincoln 38, Bayonne 18

Lower Cape May Regional 47, Cumberland Regional 12

Lyndhurst 22, Secaucus 7

Mainland Regional 56, Atlantic City 26

Maple Shade 26, New Egypt 6

Matawan 36, Manchester 6

Middle Township 30, Clayton 26

Middletown North 28, Lacey 10

Millville 21, St. Augustine 14

Montgomery 27, Somerville 21

Moorestown 38, Triton 20

Morris Catholic 52, St. Peter's, N.Y. 28

New Brunswick 28, Franklin 26

North Brunswick 33, Old Bridge 7

North Warren 14, Parsippany 13

Northern Burlington 23, Cherry Hill West 14

Notre Dame 35, Ewing 0

Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6

Ocean Township 49, Brick Memorial 27

Old Tappan 35, Pascack Valley 0

Overbrook 36, Collingswood 7

Paramus 36, Demarest 34

Paramus Catholic 21, Chaminade, N.Y. 20

Parsippany Hills 48, Montville 14

Pascack Hills 41, Fair Lawn 13

Passaic Tech 12, West Orange 6

Passaic Valley 17, Lakeland 6

Pennsauken 31, Burlington Township 13

Pequannock 21, Whippany Park 14

Perth Amboy 10, Iselin Kennedy 8

Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21

Piscataway 40, Monroe 24

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Holmdel 10

Rahway 27, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 7

Ramapo 49, Sparta 14

Red Bank Catholic 35, Middletown South 0

Red Bank Regional 31, Toms River South 12

Ridgefield Park 41, Mahwah 21

Ridgewood 7, Northern Highlands 6

Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Wall 20

Rutherford 44, Lodi 16

Sayreville 14, Edison 6

Schalick 34, Riverside 14

Seneca 23, Paul VI 7

Shabazz 42, Hoboken 12

South Brunswick 29, East Brunswick 14

South Hunterdon 21, Middlesex 0

South Plainfield 53, North Plainfield 30

Southern 7, Long Branch 0

Spotswood 28, Highland Park 6

St. John Vianney 30, Monmouth 0

St. Joseph-Metuchen 29, Union 19

St. Peter's Prep 32, Delbarton 27

St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Summit 6

Teaneck 26, Indian Hills 7

Timber Creek 28, Rancocas Valley 15

Toms River East 14, Pinelands Regional 6

Toms River North 64, Central Regional 0

Waldwick 38, New Milford 7

Wallington 33, Emerson 7

Warren Hills 21, Mendham 20

Wayne Hills 40, North Bergen 6

Wayne Valley 24, West Essex 14

Weequahic 52, Snyder 6

West Morris 27, Roxbury 0

Westfield 38, Elizabeth 20

Westwood 34, River Dell 7

Willingboro 31, Delran 0

Wood-Ridge 14, Park Ridge 12

Woodstown 14, Deptford 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News