New Jersey high school football scores

Atlantic City 46, Bridgeton 0
Barnegat 27, Manchester 21
Becton 17, Secaucus 14
Brearley 32, Highland Park 0
Brick Memorial 42, Toms River South 6
Butler 49, Pompton Lakes 14
Caldwell 35, Madison 7
Camden 7, Haddonfield 3
Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7
Cedar Grove 41, Verona 0
Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7
Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14
Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0
Cumberland Regional 20, Gateway 8
Delaware Valley Regional 48, South River 0
Delsea 35, Cedar Creek 6
Donovan Catholic 34, Wall 0
Dover 17, Indian Hills 7
Edison 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 23
Florence 24, Palmyra 19
Freehold Township 39, Freehold 7
Garfield 28, Manchester Regional 18
Glen Rock 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Gloucester City 7, Deptford 3
Haddon Heights 40, Camden Catholic 13
Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7
Highland 27, Eastern 14
Hillside 33, Johnson 7
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 16, Immaculata 7
Kingsway 49, Clearview Regional 7
Kinnelon 19, Pequannock 7
Lenape 12, Cherokee 7
Long Branch 14, Middletown North 10
Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 13
Manville 39, Belvidere 6
Maple Shade 14, Cinnaminson 0
Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0
Middletown South 27, Rumson-Fair Haven 21
Millville 21, Shawnee 10
Montville 21, Pascack Valley 10
Mountain Lakes 36, Whippany Park 6
Newton 21, Hackettstown 12
North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14
North Plainfield 33, J.P. Stevens 6
North Warren 14, High Point 0
Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor 14
Ocean Township 27, Brick Memorial 7
Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21
Old Tappan 35, Eastside Paterson 13
Paramus 14, Bergenfield 0
Pascack Hills 34, Cliffside Park 0
Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 3
Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28
Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13
Pitman 40, Lower Cape May Regional 6
Point Pleasant Boro 58, Monmouth 6
Ramsey 31, Mahwah 6
Rancocas Valley 36, Delran 14
Randolph 47, Livingston 8
Red Bank Catholic 23, Manalapan 0
Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7
Ridgewood 35, Wayne Hills 7
Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35
Seneca 35, Moorestown 7
Shore Regional 35, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Snyder 34, Hoboken 6
South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19
Southern 27, Central Regional 14
Sparta 10, Mount Olive 7
St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20
St. Joseph-Hammonton 7, Ocean City 3
Summit 28, Linden 14
Tenafly 26, Dickinson 0
Toms River North 55, Lacey 0
Wayne Valley 34, Passaic Valley 7
West Deptford 70, Sterling 6
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 19, Allentown 12
Westwood 41, Demarest 6
Woodbridge 34, Iselin Kennedy 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
