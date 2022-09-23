New Jersey high school football scores

Allentown 21, Bordentown 14
Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16
Bergen Tech 14, Hopatcong 7
Bernards 17, Delaware Valley Regional 14
Bishop Eustace Prep 23, Princeton 6
Boonton 27, Parsippany 14
Brearley 26, Jonathan Dayton 0
Brick Memorial 47, Neptune 41, OT
Burlington Township 21, Rancocas Valley 14
Caldwell 16, West Essex 13
Carteret 48, North Plainfield 8
Cinnaminson 27, Delran 23
DePaul Catholic 44, Paramus Catholic 22
Delsea 26, Kingsway 21
People are also reading…
Dickinson 14, North Bergen 12
Dumont 13, Paramus 8
Eastside Paterson 34, Passaic 6
Egg Harbor 32, Clearview Regional 19
Elmwood Park 21, Weehawken 19
Glen Ridge 28, Tenafly 14
Hackettstown 32, Whippany Park 0
Haddonfield 28, Woodbury 6
High Point 20, Sussex Tech 19
Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine 7
Hopewell Valley Central 6, Northern Burlington 0
Immaculata 63, Hoboken 6
Jackson Liberty 18, Manchester 14
Johnson 14, Roselle 6
Kinnelon 28, North Warren 7
Lakeland 14, West Milford 6
Lenape 34, Eastern 0
Lower Cape May Regional 47, Wildwood 6
Madison 28, Pequannock 7
Mainland Regional 29, Hammonton 14
Manville 13, South Hunterdon 0
Mendham 33, Parsippany Hills 14
Middle Township 14, Gateway 0
Middletown North 17, Southern 0
Middletown South 24, Wall 6
Millburn 19, Belleville 8
Newton 52, Kittatinny 0
North Brunswick 22, Sayreville 0
Northern Highlands 31, Pascack Valley 6
Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14
Ocean Township 39, Toms River South 0
Old Tappan 41, Bergenfield 0
Palmyra 34, New Egypt 12
Park Ridge 34, Hawthorne 0
Pascack Hills 41, Indian Hills 0
Passaic Valley 45, Nutley 0
Phillipsburg 34, Hillsborough 0
Point Pleasant Boro 39, Raritan 0
Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 20
Randolph 42, Chatham 14
Red Bank Catholic 14, Donovan Catholic 7
Ridge 35, Hunterdon Central 7
Ridgewood 12, Passaic Tech 7
River Dell 42, Demarest 20
Rutherford 40, Garfield 15
Schalick 56, Pennsville Memorial 21
Secaucus 14, Manchester Regional 0
Shore Regional 27, Keyport 0
South Brunswick 14, Piscataway 13
South Plainfield 48, J.P. Stevens 22
St. John Vianney 32, Manasquan 0
Timber Creek 23, Cherry Hill West 0
Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0
Union 21, Somerville 7
Union City 45, Bayonne 6
Voorhees 41, Bound Brook 6
Waldwick 45, Becton 13
Wallington 19, Harrison 6
Washington Township 27, Williamstown 6
Wayne Valley 37, Wayne Hills 7
West Morris 43, Sparta 7
Westwood 48, Mahwah 0
Wood-Ridge 20, Butler 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.