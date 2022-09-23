 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

New Jersey high school football scores

092422-pac-spt-lower

Scenes from the Wildwood - Lower Township high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Allentown 21, Bordentown 14

Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16

Bergen Tech 14, Hopatcong 7

Bernards 17, Delaware Valley Regional 14

Bishop Eustace Prep 23, Princeton 6

Boonton 27, Parsippany 14

Brearley 26, Jonathan Dayton 0

Brick Memorial 47, Neptune 41, OT

Burlington Township 21, Rancocas Valley 14

Caldwell 16, West Essex 13

Carteret 48, North Plainfield 8

Cinnaminson 27, Delran 23

DePaul Catholic 44, Paramus Catholic 22

Delsea 26, Kingsway 21

Dickinson 14, North Bergen 12

Dumont 13, Paramus 8

Eastside Paterson 34, Passaic 6

Egg Harbor 32, Clearview Regional 19

Elmwood Park 21, Weehawken 19

Glen Ridge 28, Tenafly 14

Hackettstown 32, Whippany Park 0

Haddonfield 28, Woodbury 6

High Point 20, Sussex Tech 19

Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine 7

Hopewell Valley Central 6, Northern Burlington 0

Immaculata 63, Hoboken 6

Jackson Liberty 18, Manchester 14

Johnson 14, Roselle 6

Kinnelon 28, North Warren 7

Lakeland 14, West Milford 6

Lenape 34, Eastern 0

Lower Cape May Regional 47, Wildwood 6

Madison 28, Pequannock 7

Mainland Regional 29, Hammonton 14

Manville 13, South Hunterdon 0

Mendham 33, Parsippany Hills 14

Middle Township 14, Gateway 0

Middletown North 17, Southern 0

Middletown South 24, Wall 6

Millburn 19, Belleville 8

Newton 52, Kittatinny 0

North Brunswick 22, Sayreville 0

Northern Highlands 31, Pascack Valley 6

Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14

Ocean Township 39, Toms River South 0

Old Tappan 41, Bergenfield 0

Palmyra 34, New Egypt 12

Park Ridge 34, Hawthorne 0

Pascack Hills 41, Indian Hills 0

Passaic Valley 45, Nutley 0

Phillipsburg 34, Hillsborough 0

Point Pleasant Boro 39, Raritan 0

Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 20

Randolph 42, Chatham 14

Red Bank Catholic 14, Donovan Catholic 7

Ridge 35, Hunterdon Central 7

Ridgewood 12, Passaic Tech 7

River Dell 42, Demarest 20

Rutherford 40, Garfield 15

Schalick 56, Pennsville Memorial 21

Secaucus 14, Manchester Regional 0

Shore Regional 27, Keyport 0

South Brunswick 14, Piscataway 13

South Plainfield 48, J.P. Stevens 22

St. John Vianney 32, Manasquan 0

Timber Creek 23, Cherry Hill West 0

Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0

Union 21, Somerville 7

Union City 45, Bayonne 6

Voorhees 41, Bound Brook 6

Waldwick 45, Becton 13

Wallington 19, Harrison 6

Washington Township 27, Williamstown 6

Wayne Valley 37, Wayne Hills 7

West Morris 43, Sparta 7

Westwood 48, Mahwah 0

Wood-Ridge 20, Butler 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

— Associated Press

