 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES

New Jersey high school football scores

  • 0
091022-pac-spt-spirit

Scenes from Holy Spirit High School football hosting St. Joseph's in Absecon, Sept. 9, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Brick Memorial 28, Red Bank Regional 14

Burlington Township 21, Delran 0

Butler 28, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Caldwell 48, Pequannock 0

Camden 46, Sterling 6

Cherokee 20, St. Augustine 14

Clayton 20, Buena Regional 12

Delsea 35, Winslow 21

Demarest 34, West Milford 14

Deptford 28, Audubon 14

Donovan Catholic 21, Rumson-Fair Haven 0

Hackensack 34, Paterson Kennedy 20

Hackettstown 28, North Warren 7

Hammonton 40, Highland 7

People are also reading…

Immaculata 50, Newark Central 0

Jonathan Dayton 20, Roselle Park 14

Keyport 30, Asbury Park 22

Kingsway 24, Washington Township 10

Lawrence 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 26

Mainland Regional 49, Oakcrest 0

Manchester 21, Toms River East 13

Manville 21, Middlesex 14

Matawan 42, Jackson Liberty 7

Middletown North 21, Central Regional 14

Middletown South 17, Manalapan 14

Millville 49, Williamstown 28

Monroe 24, East Brunswick 14

Morris Knolls 37, Parsippany Hills 21

Mountain Lakes 33, Morris Catholic 14

Newton 48, Sussex Tech 14

North Arlington 34, Saddle Brook 16

Nottingham 14, Notre Dame 12

Ocean Township 43, Neptune 14

Old Tappan 28, Northern Highlands 0

Parsippany 28, Whippany Park 6

Passaic Tech 42, Passaic 0

Perth Amboy 39, J.P. Stevens 14

Phillipsburg 28, Ridge 10

Point Pleasant Boro 39, Manasquan 13

Rahway 45, Lincoln 16

Ramapo 48, Wayne Hills 7

Rancocas Valley 21, Eastern 7

Randolph 35, Roxbury 14

Red Bank Catholic 25, Wall 3

Ridgewood 20, Clifton 13

Riverside 30, Lindenwold 0

Rutherford 35, Lyndhurst 14

Seneca 27, Triton 26

Shawnee 14, Lenape 3

South Hunterdon 40, Belvidere 7

St. Peter's Prep 23, DePaul Catholic 10

Toms River North 42, Southern 0

Vineland 34, Clearview Regional 14

Waldwick 37, Manchester Regional 6

Wallkill Valley 27, High Point 0

Westwood 49, Dumont 0

Woodstown 18, Paulsboro 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News