New Jersey high school football scores

Brick Memorial 28, Red Bank Regional 14
Burlington Township 21, Delran 0
Butler 28, Hasbrouck Heights 21
Caldwell 48, Pequannock 0
Camden 46, Sterling 6
Cherokee 20, St. Augustine 14
Clayton 20, Buena Regional 12
Delsea 35, Winslow 21
Demarest 34, West Milford 14
Deptford 28, Audubon 14
Donovan Catholic 21, Rumson-Fair Haven 0
Hackensack 34, Paterson Kennedy 20
Hackettstown 28, North Warren 7
Hammonton 40, Highland 7
People are also reading…
Immaculata 50, Newark Central 0
Jonathan Dayton 20, Roselle Park 14
Keyport 30, Asbury Park 22
Kingsway 24, Washington Township 10
Lawrence 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 26
Mainland Regional 49, Oakcrest 0
Manchester 21, Toms River East 13
Manville 21, Middlesex 14
Matawan 42, Jackson Liberty 7
Middletown North 21, Central Regional 14
Middletown South 17, Manalapan 14
Millville 49, Williamstown 28
Monroe 24, East Brunswick 14
Morris Knolls 37, Parsippany Hills 21
Mountain Lakes 33, Morris Catholic 14
Newton 48, Sussex Tech 14
North Arlington 34, Saddle Brook 16
Nottingham 14, Notre Dame 12
Ocean Township 43, Neptune 14
Old Tappan 28, Northern Highlands 0
Parsippany 28, Whippany Park 6
Passaic Tech 42, Passaic 0
Perth Amboy 39, J.P. Stevens 14
Phillipsburg 28, Ridge 10
Point Pleasant Boro 39, Manasquan 13
Rahway 45, Lincoln 16
Ramapo 48, Wayne Hills 7
Rancocas Valley 21, Eastern 7
Randolph 35, Roxbury 14
Red Bank Catholic 25, Wall 3
Ridgewood 20, Clifton 13
Riverside 30, Lindenwold 0
Rutherford 35, Lyndhurst 14
Seneca 27, Triton 26
Shawnee 14, Lenape 3
South Hunterdon 40, Belvidere 7
St. Peter's Prep 23, DePaul Catholic 10
Toms River North 42, Southern 0
Vineland 34, Clearview Regional 14
Waldwick 37, Manchester Regional 6
Wallkill Valley 27, High Point 0
Westwood 49, Dumont 0
Woodstown 18, Paulsboro 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.