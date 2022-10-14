New Jersey high school football scores

Camden 41, Paulsboro 0
Cresskill 27, New Milford 0
Delsea 28, Hammonton 3
Dumont 28, Ridgefield Park 21
Egg Harbor 35, Vineland 21
Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6
Highland 53, Triton 6
Immaculata 21, Morris Catholic 7
Kingsway 35, Cherokee 21
Kinnelon 24, Whippany Park 6
Lenape Valley 29, Sussex Tech 6
Mainland Regional 41, Clearview Regional 14
Manville 63, Highland Park 14
Mendham 21, Chatham 20
Metuchen 21, J.P. Stevens 12
Middletown South 41, Matawan 10
Montclair 17, Ridgewood 10
Mountain Lakes 34, Boonton 0
Newton 47, Ramsey 10
Overbrook 62, Lindenwold 0
Pascack Valley 27, River Dell 20
Pitman 14, Gateway 3
Point Pleasant Boro 35, Barnegat 0
Rahway 20, Carteret 19
Ramapo 30, Old Tappan 22
Ridge 31, Westfield 3
Roselle 47, Bound Brook 6
Rutherford 35, Hasbrouck Heights 7
South Plainfield 20, Perth Amboy 14
Sparta 38, West Milford 7
Toms River North 70, Toms River East 6
Vernon 29, High Point 0
Westwood 27, Lakeland 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
