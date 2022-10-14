 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES

New Jersey high school football scores

101522-pac-spt-lower

A scene from the Vineland-EHT high school football game in Egg Harbor Township on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Camden 41, Paulsboro 0

Cresskill 27, New Milford 0

Delsea 28, Hammonton 3

Dumont 28, Ridgefield Park 21

Egg Harbor 35, Vineland 21

Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6

Highland 53, Triton 6

Immaculata 21, Morris Catholic 7

Kingsway 35, Cherokee 21

Kinnelon 24, Whippany Park 6

Lenape Valley 29, Sussex Tech 6

Mainland Regional 41, Clearview Regional 14

Manville 63, Highland Park 14

Mendham 21, Chatham 20

Metuchen 21, J.P. Stevens 12

Middletown South 41, Matawan 10

Montclair 17, Ridgewood 10

Mountain Lakes 34, Boonton 0

Newton 47, Ramsey 10

Overbrook 62, Lindenwold 0

Pascack Valley 27, River Dell 20

Pitman 14, Gateway 3

Point Pleasant Boro 35, Barnegat 0

Rahway 20, Carteret 19

Ramapo 30, Old Tappan 22

Ridge 31, Westfield 3

Roselle 47, Bound Brook 6

Rutherford 35, Hasbrouck Heights 7

South Plainfield 20, Perth Amboy 14

Sparta 38, West Milford 7

Toms River North 70, Toms River East 6

Vernon 29, High Point 0

Westwood 27, Lakeland 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

