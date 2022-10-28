 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES

New Jersey high school football scores from Thursday and Friday

  • 0
101522-pac-spt-absegami

A scene from the Johnson - Pleasantville High School football game at Pleasantville on Friday, Oct.28, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Don Bosco Prep 28, DePaul Catholic 25

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39, Morris Catholic 0

Woodrow Wilson 27, South Plainfield 6

Central Jersey, Group 1

Glassboro 18, Keyport 0

Woodstown 45, Schalick 8

Central Jersey, Group 2 Gloucester City 14, West Deptford 0

Haddonfield 35, Cinnaminson 12

Point Pleasant Boro 62, Overbrook 27

Central Jersey, Group 3

Camden 41, Nottingham 0

Cedar Creek 28, Timber Creek 7

Seneca 47, Somerville 33

People are also reading…

Central Jersey, Group 4

Long Branch 13, Pennsauken 6

Mainland Regional 63, Moorestown 10

Middletown South 42, Cherry Hill West 0

Central Jersey, Group 5

Atlantic City 32, Rancocas Valley 28

Edison 10, Hillsborough 7

Lenape 40, Freehold Township 0

North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1

Brearley 50, North Arlington 16

Kinnelon 36, Park Ridge 34

Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 10

Waldwick 51, Cresskill 31

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2

Jefferson 14, Madison 10

Rutherford 42, Mahwah 14

Westwood 34, Hanover Park 0

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3

Old Tappan 42, Lincoln 8

River Dell 35, Vernon 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4

Irvington 38, Sayreville 7

Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12

Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19

Ridge 52, Roxbury 7

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5

Clifton 17, East Orange 7

Passaic Tech 27, Morristown 7

Union City 62, Union 20

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1

Butler 35, North Warren 13

Wood-Ridge 44, Shabazz 28

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2

Glen Rock 13, Ridgefield Park 7

Newton 49, Becton 7

Ramsey 35, Bernards 21

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3

Cranford 31, Wayne Hills 7

Montville 21, Warren Hills 14

West Essex 41, Paramus 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4

Morris Knolls 35, Colonia 14

North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7

Randolph 42, Rahway 7

Wayne Valley 34, Chatham 20

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5

Phillipsburg 49, Elizabeth 13

Ridgewood def. Montclair, forfeit

West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 12

South Jersey, Group 1

Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7

Shore Regional 23, Manville 16

South Jersey, Group 2

Pleasantville 25, Johnson 7

Raritan 34, Middle Township 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Monmouth 0

South Jersey, Group 3

Burlington Township 34, Ocean Township 7

Delsea 48, Deptford 13

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Matawan 21

South Jersey, Group 4

Hammonton 48, Hightstown 6

Jackson Memorial 10, Manalapan 7

Millville 49, Lacey 6

Shawnee 42, Ocean City 7

South Jersey, Group 5

Cherokee 45, Williamstown 14

Kingsway 35, Southern 6

Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7

*****

THURSDAY

Barnegat 13, Pemberton 0

Bordentown 27, Manchester 13

Brick Memorial 37, Toms River East 21

Central Regional 33, Toms River South 8

Clayton 36, Wildwood 0

Cumberland Regional 26, Absegami 6

Delran 47, KIPP Cooper Norcross 16

Dwight-Morrow 8, Indian Hills 7

East Brunswick 42, Iselin Kennedy 22

Ewing 34, Neptune 20

Fort Lee 13, Pascack Hills 0

Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 14

Hackensack 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Hamilton West 14, Jackson Liberty 6

Hawthorne 38, Kittatinny 27

Lakeland 51, Pompton Lakes 22

Lakewood 28, Lawrence 14

Lenape Valley 42, Lodi 28

Linden 41, Barringer 0

Livingston 34, Bayonne 10

Millburn 15, Voorhees 13

Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27

New Egypt 28, Lindenwold 14

Northern Burlington 23, Brick Memorial 7

Parsippany 21, Dickinson 20

Pascack Valley 28, Demarest 20

Passaic Valley 17, Tenafly 7

Pequannock 28, Sussex Tech 21

Pinelands Regional 35, Triton 33

Point Pleasant Beach 48, Holy Cross Prep 26

Roselle 35, Jonathan Dayton 0

Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7

Verona 56, Belvidere 6

Vineland 20, Eastern 19

Wall 42, Allentown 21

Weehawken 29, Bogota 0

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 33, Trenton Central 20

Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

— Associated Press

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News