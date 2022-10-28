New Jersey high school football scores from Thursday and Friday

Don Bosco Prep 28, DePaul Catholic 25
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39, Morris Catholic 0
Woodrow Wilson 27, South Plainfield 6
Central Jersey, Group 1
Glassboro 18, Keyport 0
Woodstown 45, Schalick 8
Central Jersey, Group 2 Gloucester City 14, West Deptford 0
Haddonfield 35, Cinnaminson 12
Point Pleasant Boro 62, Overbrook 27
Central Jersey, Group 3
Camden 41, Nottingham 0
Cedar Creek 28, Timber Creek 7
Seneca 47, Somerville 33
Central Jersey, Group 4
Long Branch 13, Pennsauken 6
Mainland Regional 63, Moorestown 10
Middletown South 42, Cherry Hill West 0
Central Jersey, Group 5
Atlantic City 32, Rancocas Valley 28
Edison 10, Hillsborough 7
Lenape 40, Freehold Township 0
North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
Brearley 50, North Arlington 16
Kinnelon 36, Park Ridge 34
Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 10
Waldwick 51, Cresskill 31
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2
Jefferson 14, Madison 10
Rutherford 42, Mahwah 14
Westwood 34, Hanover Park 0
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
Old Tappan 42, Lincoln 8
River Dell 35, Vernon 14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4
Irvington 38, Sayreville 7
Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12
Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19
Ridge 52, Roxbury 7
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5
Clifton 17, East Orange 7
Passaic Tech 27, Morristown 7
Union City 62, Union 20
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1
Butler 35, North Warren 13
Wood-Ridge 44, Shabazz 28
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
Glen Rock 13, Ridgefield Park 7
Newton 49, Becton 7
Ramsey 35, Bernards 21
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3
Cranford 31, Wayne Hills 7
Montville 21, Warren Hills 14
West Essex 41, Paramus 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
Morris Knolls 35, Colonia 14
North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7
Randolph 42, Rahway 7
Wayne Valley 34, Chatham 20
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5
Phillipsburg 49, Elizabeth 13
Ridgewood def. Montclair, forfeit
West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 12
South Jersey, Group 1
Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7
Shore Regional 23, Manville 16
South Jersey, Group 2
Pleasantville 25, Johnson 7
Raritan 34, Middle Township 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Monmouth 0
South Jersey, Group 3
Burlington Township 34, Ocean Township 7
Delsea 48, Deptford 13
Hopewell Valley Central 34, Matawan 21
South Jersey, Group 4
Hammonton 48, Hightstown 6
Jackson Memorial 10, Manalapan 7
Millville 49, Lacey 6
Shawnee 42, Ocean City 7
South Jersey, Group 5
Cherokee 45, Williamstown 14
Kingsway 35, Southern 6
Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7
*****
THURSDAY
Barnegat 13, Pemberton 0
Bordentown 27, Manchester 13
Brick Memorial 37, Toms River East 21
Central Regional 33, Toms River South 8
Clayton 36, Wildwood 0
Cumberland Regional 26, Absegami 6
Delran 47, KIPP Cooper Norcross 16
Dwight-Morrow 8, Indian Hills 7
East Brunswick 42, Iselin Kennedy 22
Ewing 34, Neptune 20
Fort Lee 13, Pascack Hills 0
Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 14
Hackensack 41, Paterson Kennedy 6
Hamilton West 14, Jackson Liberty 6
Hawthorne 38, Kittatinny 27
Lakeland 51, Pompton Lakes 22
Lakewood 28, Lawrence 14
Lenape Valley 42, Lodi 28
Linden 41, Barringer 0
Livingston 34, Bayonne 10
Millburn 15, Voorhees 13
Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27
New Egypt 28, Lindenwold 14
Northern Burlington 23, Brick Memorial 7
Parsippany 21, Dickinson 20
Pascack Valley 28, Demarest 20
Passaic Valley 17, Tenafly 7
Pequannock 28, Sussex Tech 21
Pinelands Regional 35, Triton 33
Point Pleasant Beach 48, Holy Cross Prep 26
Roselle 35, Jonathan Dayton 0
Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7
Verona 56, Belvidere 6
Vineland 20, Eastern 19
Wall 42, Allentown 21
Weehawken 29, Bogota 0
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 33, Trenton Central 20
Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
— Associated Press
