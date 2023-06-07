The state high school boys and girls basketball finals will be played at Rutgers University, under a resolution passed by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday morning.
NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said the organization will target the weekend of the men’s Big 10 Tournament to play the 12 high school title games.
This year those dates were March 10-12. The weekend of the 2024 Big 10 men’s Tournament is March 15-17.
Maguire said the plan is to play four non-public games Friday, four public games Saturday and four more public games Sunday.
The boys title games were played at Rutgers the past few years, while the girls games were played at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
Maguire also said in the future the state tournament will start on a Wednesday. This is to ensure it does not begin on President's Day when most schools are closed.
