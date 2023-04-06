Tim Watson and Cedar Creek High School football are synonymous.

As the first coach in program history, he led the Pirates to a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II titles in nine seasons. Watson stepped down in 2020 but remained a teacher at the school.

Still, he started a successful and winning program, which won a state championship this past season.

Now Watson, along with former Cedar Creek girls basketball coach Fran Raph, is starting a new journey and helping show that girls can and want to play football in the new West Jersey Football League Girls Flag Football League, which kicked off last week.

Raph and Watson are co-coaches for the Pirates.

“I think most of them have grown up watching the sport,” said Watson, who noted he wanted to work with Raph because she brought a female presence along with coaching success to the team.

Raph guided the Pirates basketball team to the school’s first state title in 2012.

“A lot of them understand what the game is about and are fired up to prove themselves and just play,” Watson said. “The girls have taken off and ran with it so far.”

Fourteen teams are in the league, which is broken down into two divisions — the Shore Division and the Tri-County Division. Mainland, Oakcrest, Absegami, Hammonton, Middle Township, Cedar Creek and Ocean City are the local schools in the league, and each competes in the Shore.

Pennsauken, Willingboro, Pemberton, Mastery Charter Camden, Burlington City, Kingsway Regional and Washington Township are in the Tri-County. Each team will play six games now through May. The new league is seven on seven, as opposed to the traditional 11-on-11.

Cedar Creek opened its season with a 38-12 victory over the Panthers on March 30. The Blue Devils opened their season with a 19-6 victory over the Braves on March 31. Hammonton co-coach Tami Schaffer said “the girls are enjoying every second of it.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for girls,” she said. “Obviously, everyone grows up loving football and they never really had the opportunity to play at their own level. … They’re coming together as a team. And it’s really enjoyable teaching them and making history.”

Many of these athletes play other sports, including right now in the spring. The Mustangs have multiple track and field athletes and a couple others who play lacrosse or softball, like Sydney Booth, Sofia Day, Lani Ford, Kasey Bretones and Denver Obermeyer.

Cedar Creek captains are Lexi Sears (track and field), Corinne Morgan (soccer) and Jayla Bussey (volleyball). Other sports help these athletes learn flag football quick, especially Morgan because she understands how to read the field like in soccer, Watson said.

“It’s honestly really cool to be one of the first teams in South Jersey to play,” said Morgan, who also runs track in the spring and plays basketball in the winter. For soccer, the senior scored the most career goals (93) at Cedar Creek and is committed to play the sport at Mercyhurst University.

“It’s a really cool experience. The girls are so positive and our energy is crazy. I just like doing something like this. It’s extremely fun.”

Spring coaches have been accommodating across the board to make sure girls playing a sport now can still participate, Morgan and Watson said.

“This is a great opportunity for these young ladies,” said Watson, noting other girls may not have other sports at all, “but it’s all good for them to maybe learn and fall in love with a new sport that will probably be around for a while.”

The start of something new

The new league came to fruition when Philadelphia Eagles Youth Football and Community Relations Manager Daniel Levy reached out to Mainland Regional athletic director Mike Gatley and Pemberton AD Joe McColgan about their interest in starting up a girls flag football league with teams in the WJFL. The Shore Conference, which is comprised of high schools in Monmouth and Ocean counties, started a league a few years ago, Gatley said.

Both were interested, but the main concern came down to each school’s budget. Luckily, the Eagles are covering the costs for the 2023 season, such as uniforms, equipment and transportation.

After this spring, schools will have to budget for the 2024 campaign and beyond.

The top team in each conference will play the championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The date is still to be determined, but the game should be later in May.

“Our girls are psyched,” said Gatley, who is also the general manager of the new league. The Mustangs have been arriving at the school at 6 a.m. and practicing on the football field under the lights. As general manager, Gatley’s duties include making schedules and coordinating with officials.

“It’s really exciting,” he said.

The Eagles hosted a jamboree for the programs in this league and other schools March 18 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. That is when the schools received their uniforms, took individual pictures and played scrimmages. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and former lineman Tra Thomas also attended.

“Our girls are loving this,” Gatley said. “I can’t tell you how many times they’ve come into my office to thank me. It’s not like playing a powderpuff game. These girls want to play football.”

With the multiple safety concerns surrounding tackle football, like concussions, flag football is “growing immensely in popularity in this country” and “coming across as an option that is much safer, quite honestly,” Gatley said.

“It’s really, really an exciting time right now,” he added. “The vibe is great.”

Cedar Creek play Mainland on Thursday.

“I think it’s pretty big for the area,” said Morgan, 17. “I know we had a lot of girls come out for our school. I think since South Jersey is just a small area, it’s great for the area to come together and do something new.”

Different rules, bright future

There are many different rules and dynamics with flag football. For example, each game is 48 minutes, or two halves of 24, the fields are shorter in both length and width, and kickoffs and fair catches are altered.

Contact is not allowed and penalties are added, like for flag guarding or if a player removes a flag before the offensive player touches the ball. When running with the ball, diving for extra yardage is not allowed. And after a touchdown, a team can go for one, two or three points.

“It’s definitely different, and there are elements of the game that are different from regular football, obviously,” Watson said. “But there are some elements that are very similar to 11-on-11 football, and the girls know that.”

The hope is in the next three to five years flag football can become a sanctioned New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association sport, Gatley said. Levy has already had discussions with NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire. The NJSIAA is the governing body of most high school sports in the state.

“I think we are off to a great start,” Morgan said. “I’m extremely excited to see where we are going to go with this. Like I said, it’s not just me, it’s everybody. It’s a whole effort and we all just come together. It’s just great.”

With the growing popularity of flag football, Watson and Schaffer both want to see this become a varsity sport. And if girls in the area keep showing enthusiasm, that might just happen.

“It’s going to be a fast growing sport,” said Watson, noting he heard talks that flag football could be in the Olympics in 2028. “I don’t think it will be a flash from the past. Judging by the interest the girls are showing, it’ll be a matter of time until it’s a varsity spring sport, and that’s exciting.”

Added Schaffer, “I’m really hoping in the next couple of years girls will start playing, even at a younger age.”