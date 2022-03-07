New Elite 11 rankings in girls, boys basketball

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings made by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday:
Girls basketball
1. Paul VI (1) 23-3
2. Mainland Reg. (2) 26-2
3. Cherokee (3) 25-3
4. Shawnee (4) 26-3
5. Camden Catholic (6) 22-5
6. Woodbury (7) 24-2
7. Donovan Catholic (5) 21-6
8. Timber Creek (9) 21-5
9. Lenape(8) 19-9
10. Wildwood Cath. (11) 22-5
11. Haddon Heights (UR) 24-5
Boys basketball 1. Camden(1) 27-2
2. Cherry Hill East(2) 28-1
3. Lenape(3) 26-3
4. Egg Harbor Twp.(4) 23-4
5. Woodrow Wilson(UR) 19-6
6. Burlington Township(UR) 21-8
7. Moorestown(6) 23-6
8. St. Augustine(8) 23-4
9. Overbrook(5) 21-5
10. Mainland Reg.(10) 16-11
11. St. Joseph Acad.(UR) 19-7
