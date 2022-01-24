New Elite 11 rankings for wrestling, swimming, basketball

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Wrestling
1. Kingsway Reg. 5-0
2. Southern Reg. 11-0
3. Paulsboro 10-0
4. Delsea Reg. 13-3
5. Camden Catholic 6-1
6. St. Augustine Prep 5-2
7. Shawnee 13-1
8. Williamstown 10-3
9. Lacey Twp. 14-3
10. Collingswood 13-1
11. Lower Cape May Reg. 12-3
Girls basketball
1. Paul VI (1) 11-0
2. Mainland Reg. (2) 10-1
3. Cherokee (4) 8-2
4. Shawnee (3) 11-1
5. Donovan Catholic (6) 10-3
6. Haddon Heights (7) 11-1
7. Clearview Reg. (8) 10-2
8. Atlantic City (5) 6-5
9. Wildwood (9) 8-0
10.Lenape (10) 9-3
11. Camden Catholic (11) 8-3
Boys basketball
1. Camden (1) 10-2
2. Lenape (2) 13-1
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 12-1
4. St. Augustine (4) 9-0
5. Cherry Hill East (5) 14-1
6. Shawnee (6) 10-3
7. Haddonfield (7) 11-2
8. Woodrow Wilson (8) 7-1
9. Burlington Township (11) 8-3
10. St. Joseph (10) 9-3
11. Middle Township (11) 8-2
Girls swimming
1. Haddonfield (1) 7-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2) 7-1
3. Cherokee (5) 6-2
4. Egg Harbor Twp. (4) 7-1
5. Ocean City (7) 7-1
6. Vineland (10) 7-1
7. Mainland Regional (3) 7-1
8. Our Lady of Mercy (UR) 5-1
9. Moorestown (7) 4-2
10. Southern Regional (11) 8-0
11. Shawnee (8) 4-4
Boys swimming
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 8-0
2. St. Augustine (3) 7-0
3. Rancocas Valley (4) 9-0
4. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 6-1
5. Mainland Regional (6) 8-1
6. Ocean City (7) 10-1
7. Haddonfield (8) 4-2
8. Cherokee (5) 7-2
9. Moorestown (9) 4-3
10. Southern Reg. (11) 9-0
11. GCIT (UR) 6-0
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.