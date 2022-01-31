 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Elite 11 rankings for swimming, basketball, wrestling
0 Comments
THE PRESS ELITE 11

New Elite 11 rankings for swimming, basketball, wrestling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City EHT Swimming

Ocean City High School hosts Egg Harbor Township in a combined boys and girls swim meet, Dec. 19, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

Girls swimming1. Haddonfield (1) 8-0

2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1

3. Cherokee (5) 7-2

4. Egg Harbor Twp. (4) 8-1

5. Mainland Reg. (7) 7-1

6. Ocean City (5) 8-1

7. Vineland (6) 8-1

8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 5-2

9. Moorestown (9) 5-2

10. Southern Reg. (10) 9-0

11. Shawnee (11) 4-4

Boys swimming1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0

2. St. Augustine (2) 8-0

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (4) 8-1

4. Mainland Reg. (5) 9-1

5. Ocean City (6) 11-1

6. Rancocas Valley (3) 9-1

7. Haddonfield (7) 5-2

8. Cherokee (8) 8-2

9. Moorestown (9) 4-3

10. Southern Reg. (10) 6-0

11. GCIT (11) 6-0

Girls basketball1. Paul VI (1) 13-1

2. Mainland Reg. (2) 13-1

3. Cherokee (3) 10-2

4. Shawnee (4) 13-1

5. Donovan Catholic (5) 12-3

6. Haddon Heights (6) 13-1

7. Wildwood (9) 11-0

8. Camden Catholic (11) 11-3

9. Timber Creek (UR) 10-2

10. Lenape (10) 10-4

11. Clearview Reg. (7) 11-3

Boys basketball1. Camden (1) 11-2

2. Lenape (2) 15-1

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 14-1

4. St. Augustine (4) 12-0

5. Cherry Hill East (5) 15-1

6. Shawnee (6) 13-3

7. Woodrow Wilson (8) 8-2

8. St. Joseph (10) 11-3

9. Jackson Memorial (UR) 10-4

10. Paulsboro (UR) 14-2

11. Moorestown (UR) 12-3

Wrestling1. Kingsway Reg. (1) 8-1

2. Southern Reg. (2) 14-0

3. Paulsboro (3) 13-0

4. Delsea Reg. (4) 14-3

5. Camden Catholic (5) 7-1

6. St. Augustine (6) 7-3

7. Shawnee (7) 16-1

8. Collingswood (10) 15-1

9. Williamstown (8) 11-4

10. Lacey Twp. (9) 15-4

11. Lower Cape May (11) 14-4

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News