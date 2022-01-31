New Elite 11 rankings for swimming, basketball, wrestling

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Girls swimming1. Haddonfield (1) 8-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1
3. Cherokee (5) 7-2
4. Egg Harbor Twp. (4) 8-1
5. Mainland Reg. (7) 7-1
6. Ocean City (5) 8-1
7. Vineland (6) 8-1
8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 5-2
9. Moorestown (9) 5-2
10. Southern Reg. (10) 9-0
11. Shawnee (11) 4-4
Boys swimming1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0
2. St. Augustine (2) 8-0
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (4) 8-1
4. Mainland Reg. (5) 9-1
5. Ocean City (6) 11-1
6. Rancocas Valley (3) 9-1
7. Haddonfield (7) 5-2
8. Cherokee (8) 8-2
9. Moorestown (9) 4-3
10. Southern Reg. (10) 6-0
11. GCIT (11) 6-0
Girls basketball1. Paul VI (1) 13-1
2. Mainland Reg. (2) 13-1
3. Cherokee (3) 10-2
4. Shawnee (4) 13-1
5. Donovan Catholic (5) 12-3
6. Haddon Heights (6) 13-1
7. Wildwood (9) 11-0
8. Camden Catholic (11) 11-3
9. Timber Creek (UR) 10-2
10. Lenape (10) 10-4
11. Clearview Reg. (7) 11-3
Boys basketball1. Camden (1) 11-2
2. Lenape (2) 15-1
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 14-1
4. St. Augustine (4) 12-0
5. Cherry Hill East (5) 15-1
6. Shawnee (6) 13-3
7. Woodrow Wilson (8) 8-2
8. St. Joseph (10) 11-3
9. Jackson Memorial (UR) 10-4
10. Paulsboro (UR) 14-2
11. Moorestown (UR) 12-3
Wrestling1. Kingsway Reg. (1) 8-1
2. Southern Reg. (2) 14-0
3. Paulsboro (3) 13-0
4. Delsea Reg. (4) 14-3
5. Camden Catholic (5) 7-1
6. St. Augustine (6) 7-3
7. Shawnee (7) 16-1
8. Collingswood (10) 15-1
9. Williamstown (8) 11-4
10. Lacey Twp. (9) 15-4
11. Lower Cape May (11) 14-4
