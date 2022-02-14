New Elite 11 rankings for swimming, basketball, wrestling

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.
Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Wrestling
1. Southern Reg. (2) 18-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (1) 10-2
3. St. Augustine Prep (6) 13-5
4. Delsea Reg. (4) 20-4
5. Paulsboro (3) 17-1
6. Shawnee (7) 23-1
7. Collingswood (8) 23-2
8. Lacey Twp. (9) 23-5
9. Camden Catholic (7) 11-3
10. Haddonfield (UR) 17-8
People are also reading…
11. Moorestown (UR) 15-9
Boys basketball
1. Camden (1) 18-2
2. Cherry Hill East (2) 21-1
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (5) 20-2
4. Lenape (3) 18-3
5. St. Augustine Prep (4) 18-2
6. Shawnee (6) 16-5
7. Moorestown (9) 18-3
8. Paulsboro (8) 18-2
9. Woodrow Wilson (10) 12-5
10. Overbrook (UR) 1 5-4
11. Brick Memorial (UR) 16-4
Girls basketball
1. Paul VI (1) 18-3
2. Cherokee (3) 16-2
3. Shawnee (4) 18-2
4. Mainland Reg. (2) 19-2
5. Donovan Catholic (5) 18-4
6. Camden Catholic (8) 16-4
7. Haddon Heights (6) 18-2
8. Woodbury (10) 19-2
9. Lenape (9) 15-5
10. Toms River North (11) 14-3
11. Wildwood (7) 16-2
Girls swimming
1. Haddonfield (1) 9-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1
3. Cherokee (3) 9-2
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 9-1
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (5) 8-1
6. Ocean City (6) 9-2
7. Vineland (7) 10-1
8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 6-3
9. Cherry Hill West (UR) 5-5
10. Moorestown (9) 6-4
11. Shawnee (11) 6-5
Boys swimming
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0
2. St. Augustine (2) 9-0
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 8-1
4. Cherokee (5) 10-2
5. Mainland Reg. (4) 10-2
6. Ocean City (6) 11-2
7. Haddonfield (8) 7-2
8. Moorestown (9) 5-4
9. Southern Reg. (10) 10-0
10. GCIT (11) 7-0
11. Eastern Reg. (UR) 6-6
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.