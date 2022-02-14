 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PRESS ELITE 11

New Elite 11 rankings for swimming, basketball, wrestling

  • 0
Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami's against St. Augustine Prep wrestling match at St. Augustine Prep High School Tuesday Jan 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.

Team records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

Wrestling

1. Southern Reg. (2) 18-1

2. Kingsway Reg. (1) 10-2

3. St. Augustine Prep (6) 13-5

4. Delsea Reg. (4) 20-4

5. Paulsboro (3) 17-1

6. Shawnee (7) 23-1

7. Collingswood (8) 23-2

8. Lacey Twp. (9) 23-5

9. Camden Catholic (7) 11-3

10. Haddonfield (UR) 17-8

People are also reading…

11. Moorestown (UR) 15-9

Boys basketball

1. Camden (1) 18-2

2. Cherry Hill East (2) 21-1

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (5) 20-2

4. Lenape (3) 18-3

5. St. Augustine Prep (4) 18-2

6. Shawnee (6) 16-5

7. Moorestown (9) 18-3

8. Paulsboro (8) 18-2

9. Woodrow Wilson (10) 12-5

10. Overbrook (UR) 1 5-4

11. Brick Memorial (UR) 16-4

Girls basketball

1. Paul VI (1) 18-3

2. Cherokee (3) 16-2

3. Shawnee (4) 18-2

4. Mainland Reg. (2) 19-2

5. Donovan Catholic (5) 18-4

6. Camden Catholic (8) 16-4

7. Haddon Heights (6) 18-2

8. Woodbury (10) 19-2

9. Lenape (9) 15-5

10. Toms River North (11) 14-3

11. Wildwood (7) 16-2

Girls swimming

1. Haddonfield (1) 9-0

2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1

3. Cherokee (3) 9-2

4. Mainland Reg. (4) 9-1

5. Egg Harbor Twp. (5) 8-1

6. Ocean City (6) 9-2

7. Vineland (7) 10-1

8. Our Lady of Mercy (8) 6-3

9. Cherry Hill West (UR) 5-5

10. Moorestown (9) 6-4

11. Shawnee (11) 6-5

Boys swimming

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0

2. St. Augustine (2) 9-0

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 8-1

4. Cherokee (5) 10-2

5. Mainland Reg. (4) 10-2

6. Ocean City (6) 11-2

7. Haddonfield (8) 7-2

8. Moorestown (9) 5-4

9. Southern Reg. (10) 10-0

10. GCIT (11) 7-0

11. Eastern Reg. (UR) 6-6

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News