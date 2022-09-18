 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
THE PRESS ELITE 11

New Elite 11 rankings for cross country, football, soccer, field hockey and volleyball

Mainland girls cross country team in Philly

With the Center City skyline in the background, the top-ranked Mainland Regional girls cross country team poses at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia after a meet Saturday.

 Kevin Smith, Provided

A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and southern Ocean County. Rankings for other sports of teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews. Records through Saturday. Previous rankings in parentheses:

Girls cross country

1. Mainland Regional (3)

2. Clearview Regional (8)

3. Haddonfield (1)

4. Southern Regional (5)

5. Washington Twp. (UR)

6. Toms River North (6)

7. Ocean City (7)

8. Cherokee (UR)

9. Cherry Hill East (9)

10. Moorestown (UR)

11. Egg Harbor Township (11)

Boys cross country

1. Cherokee (3)

2. Haddon Heights (5)

3. Highland Regional (6)

4. Cherry Hill East (7)

5. Williamstown (10)

6. Washington Township (UR)

7. Haddonfield (2)

8. Ocean City (8)

9. Southern Regional (1)

10. Jackson Memorial (UR)

11. Shawnee (UR)

Football 

1. Delsea Regional;(1) 2-0

2. Toms River North;(2) 4-0.

3. Millville;(3) 3-1.

4. Hammonton;(4) 4-0.

5. Camden;(5) 3-1.

6. Salem;(6) 3-1.

7. Timber Creek;(UR) 4-0

8. Haddonfield;(9) 2-0

9. Rancocas Valley;(8) 3-1

10. Mainland Regional;(11) 3-1

11. Holy Spirit;(UR) 3-1

Girls tennis

1. Haddonfield (4);6-2

2. Moorestown (3);6-2

3. Mainland Reg. (2);5-0

4. Egg Harbor Twp.;5-1

5. Haddon Twp. (UR);5-1

6. Vineland;6-3

7. Shawnee (1);5-1

8. Clearview Reg. (7);4-1

9. Haddon Heights (UR);4-2

10. Pemberton (UR);6-0

11. Cumberland Reg. (10);2-1

Boys soccer

1. St. Augustine Prep (4);4-0-1

2. Delran (1);1-2-1

3. Toms River North (2);2-0-1

4. Clearview Reg. (8);2-0-2

5. Kingsway Reg. (7);2-1

6. Cherokee; (8);3-0-1.

7. Middle Twp. (UR);4-0

8. Cherry Hill West (9);2-1-1

9. West Deptford (5);3-2

10. Haddon Twp. (UR);3-1

11. Egg Harbor Twp. (11); 3-1

Girls soccer

1. Ocean City (8);4-0.

2. Toms River North (1);1-2

3. Cherokee (UR);3-0

4. Shawnee (UR);4-0

5. Sterling (10);4-0

6. Eastern Reg. (4);4-1

7. Schalick (7);3-0

8. Palmyra (9);5-0

9. Williamstown (UR);2-2

10. Washington Twp. (UR);3-1

11. Paul VI (UR);2-1

Girls volleyball

1. Paul VI (2);6-0

2. Southern Reg. (4);6-0

3. Washington Twp. (8);4-0

4. Pinelands Reg. (6);4-0

5. Mainland Reg. (7);4-0

6. Toms River East (3); 3-1

7. Lenape (UR);4-0

8. Barnegat 1-2

9. Gloucester Tech (9);2-1

10. Seneca (UR);3-1

11. Camden Catholic (10);2-1

Field hockey

1. Eastern Regional (1);1-0

2. Camden Catholic (2);3-0

3. Kingsway Regional (3);3-0

4. Haddonfield (UR);4-0

5. Clearview Reg. (UR);2-0

6. West Deptford (UR);(4-0

7. Moorestown (6);3-1

8. Ocean City (7);3-1-1

9. St. Joseph Academy (9);4-0

10. Egg Harbor Township (10);2-2

11. Haddon Heights (4);2-1

 

