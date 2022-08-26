 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
PINELANDS REGIONAL

New coach John Tierney to lead Pinelands in 2022

  • 0
Pinelands High School Football

Pinelands hopes to improve on last year’s 2-7 season.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

John Tierney was waiting for this opportunity.

Tierney was an assistant coach for nine seasons (six as offensive coordinator) for the Pinelands Regional High School football team. After that stint, he became an assistant for six years at Lacey Township. He then coached middle school football and later the freshman team at Pinelands.

On Jan. 24, Tierney was named the head coach of the Wildcats. He takes over for Matt Fuller, who coached the program the previous five seasons.

“I absolutely love it,” Tierney said. “Honestly, it has been a lifelong goal of mine to become a head coach. It has been a process. I have been coaching now for 21 years, so I feel like everything is finally lined up, and it’s a perfect time for me to be a head football coach. It is a pretty cool feeling.”

This could be an exciting season.

People are also reading…

About 60 players were expected to be on the varsity roster, Tierney said. That’s twice as many as Pinelands had in 2021. Only four players graduated from last season’s team, so there are some experienced players, too.

For the past three or four seasons, players did not always have to compete for positions and playing time because there was not as much depth. This summer’s practices featured competition every day. A lot of younger players will start, but the team has a strong mix of freshmen through seniors, Tierney said.

“Competition, when it is good, brings success,” Tierney added.

As with any new coach, there will be changes to the system and from the way the team did things in the past, Tierney said. For instance, the Wildcats will have a new look on offense, a system the players were starting to pick up.

“The kids are putting a lot of work in,” Tierney said.

For Pinelands, the goal is to put out the best team possible each week, but that is not always about winning or losing, Tierney said. The first-year coach wants his player to work on not making mental mistakes and to eliminate bad penalties.

“Our biggest thing is to not beat yourself mentally,” the coach said. “If we keep grinding that in their minds, hopefully that will pay off.”

Some key players include quarterback Ray Allen, who is a leader and dangerous when running and passing the ball, fullback and middle linebacker Jack O’Brien, wide receiver and cornerback Anthony Rucci, wide receiver and safety Stephen Borden, twins Michael and Mekhi Hall, Connor Bonicky, Liam Villinger, Michael Frawley, Jaimin Parkinson, Anthony Aguanno and many others.

Michael Hall, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end, has been receiving offers from college programs, including NCAA Division I teams. Mehki plays tight end and middle linebacker. Most of the top Wildcats will play on both sides of the ball.

The entire school and community is behind the football team, Tierney said.

“We are looking pretty good,” Tierney added. “I really like the confidence level of the team. There is a new confidence with the team. The attitude is phenomenal. The process has been great getting to where we are now. We just have to keep building, building and building.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Pinelands Regional Wildcats

Coach: John Tierney (first season)

Last season: 4-5

Prediction: Building With a new head coach and about twice as many players as they had last season, the Wildcats are optimistic about the future.

Key players: Ryan Allen, Sr., QB/S, 6-0, 195; Anthony Rucci, Sr., WR/CB, 501, 170; Michael Hall, Sr., RB/DE, 6-2, 235; Mekhi Hall, Sr., TE/RB/MLB, 6-1, 184; Joseph Pufahl, Sr., OT/ST, 6-4, 295; Stephen Borden, Sr., WR/S, 5-7, 135; Connor Bonicky, Sr., RB/WR/OLB, 6-0, 175; Jack O'Brien, Sr., FB/MLB, 6-0, 240; Salvatore Esposito, Sr., C/NT, 6-4, 320; Michael Frawley, Jr., WR/DB, 6-3, 160; Liam Villinger, Jr., WR/SS, 6-0, 180; Ergin Gordon, So,. RB/LB, 5-10, 160; Anthony Aguanno, So., G/DE, 6-1, 230; Qasi Goode, So., G/DL, 5-7, 303; Ty Kline, So., QB/DB, 5-7, 130; Jaimin Parkinson, So., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Heath Nelson, So., RB/SS, 5-5, 155; Eric Kobilnyk, Fr., RB/LB, 5-9, 155; Chase Martin, So., FB/LB, 5-10; 180

Schedule

Sept. 1

vs. Point Pleasant Beach

Sept. 9

at Barnegat

Sept. 16

at Toms River East

Sept. 22

at Matawan

Sept. 30

vs. Lakewood

Oct. 7

vs. Jackson Liberty

Oct. 15

at Monmouth Regional

Oct. 21

vs. Manchester Township

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News