New coach John Tierney to lead Pinelands in 2022

John Tierney was waiting for this opportunity.

Tierney was an assistant coach for nine seasons (six as offensive coordinator) for the Pinelands Regional High School football team. After that stint, he became an assistant for six years at Lacey Township. He then coached middle school football and later the freshman team at Pinelands.

On Jan. 24, Tierney was named the head coach of the Wildcats. He takes over for Matt Fuller, who coached the program the previous five seasons.

“I absolutely love it,” Tierney said. “Honestly, it has been a lifelong goal of mine to become a head coach. It has been a process. I have been coaching now for 21 years, so I feel like everything is finally lined up, and it’s a perfect time for me to be a head football coach. It is a pretty cool feeling.”

This could be an exciting season.

About 60 players were expected to be on the varsity roster, Tierney said. That’s twice as many as Pinelands had in 2021. Only four players graduated from last season’s team, so there are some experienced players, too.

For the past three or four seasons, players did not always have to compete for positions and playing time because there was not as much depth. This summer’s practices featured competition every day. A lot of younger players will start, but the team has a strong mix of freshmen through seniors, Tierney said.

“Competition, when it is good, brings success,” Tierney added.

As with any new coach, there will be changes to the system and from the way the team did things in the past, Tierney said. For instance, the Wildcats will have a new look on offense, a system the players were starting to pick up.

“The kids are putting a lot of work in,” Tierney said.

For Pinelands, the goal is to put out the best team possible each week, but that is not always about winning or losing, Tierney said. The first-year coach wants his player to work on not making mental mistakes and to eliminate bad penalties.

“Our biggest thing is to not beat yourself mentally,” the coach said. “If we keep grinding that in their minds, hopefully that will pay off.”

Some key players include quarterback Ray Allen, who is a leader and dangerous when running and passing the ball, fullback and middle linebacker Jack O’Brien, wide receiver and cornerback Anthony Rucci, wide receiver and safety Stephen Borden, twins Michael and Mekhi Hall, Connor Bonicky, Liam Villinger, Michael Frawley, Jaimin Parkinson, Anthony Aguanno and many others.

Michael Hall, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end, has been receiving offers from college programs, including NCAA Division I teams. Mehki plays tight end and middle linebacker. Most of the top Wildcats will play on both sides of the ball.

The entire school and community is behind the football team, Tierney said.

“We are looking pretty good,” Tierney added. “I really like the confidence level of the team. There is a new confidence with the team. The attitude is phenomenal. The process has been great getting to where we are now. We just have to keep building, building and building.”