ATLANTIC CITY — Neeko Rolle found himself at center court surrounded by cell phone cameras Sunday afternoons.

Fans came out of the stands to slap him on the back.

Such is the life of a Battle by the Bay hero.

The senior guard’s driving layup with 8.3 seconds propelled the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City in the schools’ annual Battle by the Bay meeting.

“We’re just happy to be here,” Rolle said. "We did what we had to do. That’s it. It just feels unreal at this point.”

Rolle’s basket capped an exhilarating final stretch that had the fans in Atlantic City’s packed gym roaring. There were five lead changes in the final three minutes.

Markhi Barnes made a fast-break layup to put Pleasantville up 52-51 with 1 minute, 2 seconds left.

Atlantic City came back. Mikel Jones stole the ball and found Hassanur Rahmaan-Freeman open under the basket for a layup to give the Vikings a 53-52 lead with 23.7 seconds left.

It was then Rolle’s turn.

Pleasantville point guard Sha’kir Boyd penetrated the defense and passed to Rolle on the right wing. Rolle didn’t hesitate, driving right for the basket.

“I didn’t overthink,” he said. “That’s all it was, get a bucket.

Rolle, who finished with six points, said the basket was even more meaningful because he grew up in Atlantic City.

“I’m loving this,” he said. “I’m from the city.”

Atlantic City managed a desperation 3-pointer in the final seconds. Barnes grabbed the rebound for Pleasantville, and the Greyhounds' celebration began.

“This means everything,” Barnes, a senior, said. “This was the last dance. I told the guys, ‘Keep working. Keep fighting.’”

Barnes led the Greyhounds with 20 points. Rahmaan-Freeman scored 24 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Atlantic City.

The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams. The Pleasantville-Atlantic City matchup is the event’s traditional finale. In addition to always being one of the season’s highlights, the game serves as a celebration of the two communities. The Atlantic City and Pleasantville cheerleaders continued another Battle by the Bay tradition with their annual dance performance at halftime Sunday.

Interim coach Grant Miller led the Greyhounds. Pleasantville began the season with Noel Gonzalez as head coach. Greyhounds athletic director Matthew Zachariades said a polite "no comment" when asked Sunday why Gonzalez was no longer the coach.

Atlantic City (13-10) was on the verge of taking control of the game in the fourth quarter. The Vikings were up six with four minutes left. Atlantic City hurt itself by making just one of nine foul shots in the final eight minutes.

“Small things,” Atlantic City coach Wayne Nelson said. "It’s been the details all year that we have to get better at. Today, it came back to bite us. It’s not that teams are better than us. It’s not the Xs and Os. It’s the details and the smallest things that have cost us these types of games. Going into the playoffs, we have to see if we can correct it in the next couple of days and move forward.”

The Greyhounds (12-12) closed the game on an 11-4 run. Jeff Valeus began that stretch with a 3-pointer. Pleasantville never appeared rattled.

“Something we were trying to encourage was don’t get too high, don’t get too low,” Miller said. “I felt like we were able to stay calm and execute.”

Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 18-9, but the Greyhounds have won two straight. That’s the first time in 26 years Pleasantville has done that. The Greyhounds won the first three Battle by the Bay games from 1995-97 but hadn’t had back-to-back wins in this rivalry since.

“I’m just thankful to God to be put in this situation,” Miller said. “A lot of different things have happened. It’s been a lot of fun. To come in here in an environment like this and win, all glory to God. It’s awesome.”

Middle Township 71, Immaculate Conception 70

Jamir McNeil scored 31 points and made two clutch baskets to propel the Panthers to the win in this double-overtime Battle by the Bay game.

The sophomore guard drove the lane and scored the winning basket with six seconds left in the second overtime.

“One move and go,” McNeil said. “Straight to the basket. That’s all it was.”

McNeil sank a 3-pointer at the first-overtime buzzer to tie the game.

“The coach (LaMarr Greer) told me I have two dribbles,” McNeil said. “I just took two dribbles and shot it.”

McNeil also grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals.

Middle junior guard Bubba McNeil, Jamir’s brother, made five 3-pointers and scored 21.

Middle improved to 13-10. Immaculate Conception dropped to 14-9.