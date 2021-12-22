Nazir Rowell scores 22, Vineland edges Bridgeton: Late Tuesday roundup

Nazir Rowell scored a team-leading 22, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Vineland High School boys basketball team to a 66-60 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Tuesday.
Yamere Diggs scored 16 for the Fighting Clan (3-0). Keeman Carter added 10 points. Vineland led 33-26 at halftime. DJ Clark scored eight. Emmanuel Doivilus and Breon Herbert each scored five.
Bridgeton fell to 1-2.
Cherry Hill East 77, Pleasantville 37: Marki Barnes led the Greyhounds (0-2) with 15 points. Kevin Smith and Shakir Boyd each scored six. Jalen Ford (four), Amir Rosario (three), Jeff Valeus (two) and Khamaud Fields (one) also scored for Pleasantville.
Drew Greene and Jake Green each scored 21 for Cherry Hill East (3-0).
Ocean City 47, Cape May Tech 41: Omero Chevere scored a team-leading 15 for the Red Raiders (2-1). Dylan Schlatter and Sean Sakers each scored 11. Andrew Karayiannis added five points. Conor Muskett (three) and Liam Alling (two) also scored for Ocean City.
Cape May Tech (0-3) trailed 22-11 at halftime.
Absegami 52, Atlantic Christian 49: Hassan Bey scored 19 for the Braves (2-1). Atlantic Christian fell to 1-1. No further information was available.
Girls basketball
Our Lady of Mercy 79, Camden Tech 21: Madelynn Bernhardt led the Villagers (2-1) with 22 points, including four 3s, to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Madison Palek scored 13 to go with eight rebounds and seven steals. Kenzie Palek scored 10, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Drew Coyle scored eight to go with four rebounds and three steals.
Savannah Prescott added six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gabriella Cruz grabbed eight rebounds and scored four. Olivia Fiocchi, Eriana Fedee and Cassidy Garcia each scored three. Gianna Patitucci grabbed five rebounds to go with four steals and two assists.
Central Reg. 34, Southern Reg. 29: The Rams (0-2) trailed 21-13 at halftime, but outscored Central 13-8 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 29-26. Martine Chevalier scored 16 for Central (1-2). No further information was available.
Ice hockey
Delbarton 2, St. Augustine 0: Trip Pendy scored twice for Delbarton (6-1-1). Jason Cai made 17 saves. Jacob Booth made 40 saves for the Hermits (1-3-3).
Central Reg. 3, Lacey Twp. 1: Anthony Competello scored twice for Central (2-2-2). Max Agnello also scored. Mason Gancy made 18 saves. John Fosbre scored for the Lions (1-4). Trent Stanfield and Ryan Gerhauser each assisted on Fosbre's goal. Lucas Holland made 27 saves. Jacob Turrin made five.
