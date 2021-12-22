Nazir Rowell scores 22, Vineland edges Bridgeton: Late Tuesday roundup

Girls basketball

Our Lady of Mercy 79, Camden Tech 21: Madelynn Bernhardt led the Villagers (2-1) with 22 points, including four 3s, to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Madison Palek scored 13 to go with eight rebounds and seven steals. Kenzie Palek scored 10, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Drew Coyle scored eight to go with four rebounds and three steals.

Savannah Prescott added six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gabriella Cruz grabbed eight rebounds and scored four. Olivia Fiocchi, Eriana Fedee and Cassidy Garcia each scored three. Gianna Patitucci grabbed five rebounds to go with four steals and two assists.

Central Reg. 34, Southern Reg. 29: The Rams (0-2) trailed 21-13 at halftime, but outscored Central 13-8 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 29-26. Martine Chevalier scored 16 for Central (1-2). No further information was available.

Ice hockey

Delbarton 2, St. Augustine 0: Trip Pendy scored twice for Delbarton (6-1-1). Jason Cai made 17 saves. Jacob Booth made 40 saves for the Hermits (1-3-3).

Central Reg. 3, Lacey Twp. 1: Anthony Competello scored twice for Central (2-2-2). Max Agnello also scored. Mason Gancy made 18 saves. John Fosbre scored for the Lions (1-4). Trent Stanfield and Ryan Gerhauser each assisted on Fosbre's goal. Lucas Holland made 27 saves. Jacob Turrin made five.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.