Naomi Nnewihe scores 3, sends Ocean City to S.J. Group III quarterfinals: Roundup

Naomi Nnewihe scored three goals to lead the fourth-seeded Ocean City High School girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over 13th-seeded Moorestown in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Wednesday.

The sophomore scored twice in the first half to give the Red Raiders (14-0-2) a 3-1 lead at halftime. Ocean City, fresh off its Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title Monday, is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Nnewihe's first two goals were scored in the first 10 minutes.

"When she is on, she is on," Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said bout Nnewihe. "She is a threat. She is still young, but people get to know her if they don't already. ... She got some space and finished when we needed to finish."

Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit each had a goal. Rhodes, Natalie Hope, Emily Benson, Katie Maxwell and Makenzie Fortna each had an assist. Tori Vliet made nine saves.

"I think all around, though, early goals make a difference," Cuneo added. "We preach that a lot, whether it's a playoff game or regular game. It doesn't matter. Early goals for us just settles us down and changes the tone of game. And that's what we try to go for."

Zoe Lam scored for Moorestown (5-11-3).

Ocean City will host fifth-seeded Toms River South in the quarterfinals Saturday.

After the Red Raiders' close 2-1 victory over rival Mainland Regional in the CAL finals, starting the playoffs with a big win built confidence, Cuneo said.

"It was a good win," the coach added. "A good team win. It's not like it was east by any means. We had to work for our goals. Moorestown is always postseason ready. … We had to work for it. The dynamic of our team this year is we just grind things out and try to score some goals."

(7) Mainland Reg. 5, (10) Pemberton 1: Ava Tenaglia and Savannah Jones each scored twice for the Mustangs (11-4-1). Emma Preissman added two assists. Kylie Smith, Tenaglia and Hannah Cipkins each had an assist. Jane Meade scored once. Genevieve Morrison made five saves. Ameile Jones scored for Pemberton (9-9).

The Mustangs will play second-seeded Cherry Hill West or 15th-seeded Westampton Tech in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(6) Lacey Twp. 7, (11) Deptford 1: Natalie McGovern scored three and had an assist for the Lions (12-5-1). Reece Paget had a goal and an assist. Mackenzie Brotherston added two assists and scored once. Ava Forde and Lynsey McGovern each scored. Ava Flanagan had an assist. Ava Schmidt made three saves. Charlie Marsteller scored for Deptford (7-9-1). The Lions will travel to third-seeded Delsea Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(3) Delsea Reg. 8, (14) Absegami 1: Olivia Capecci and Cadence Serrano each scored three and had an assist for Delsea (16-3). Chiamaka Wokocha scored once for Absegami (6-9). Averie Wiedeman made 11 saves.

(1) Shawnee 3, (16) Hammonton 0: Olivia Dunay, Courtney Davis and Katie Portley each scored for Shawnee (16-4-1). Emma Peretti made six saves for the Blue Devils (3-14-1).

S.J. Group I first round

(3) Haddon Twp. 3, (14) Buena Reg. 0: Sage Looram scored twice for Haddon Township (12-7). Jamie Kozarski made three saves. Jadarys Morales made 24 for the Chiefs (4-11-2).

S.J. Group II first round

(4) West Deptford 7, (13) Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela each scored twice for West Deptford (12-7). Malia Acevedo had two assists. Ryann Iannotti made two saves. Kaia Ray made 13 for the CAper Tigers (8-7).

The Eagles will host the winner of Thursday's game between 12th-seeded Barnegat and fifth-seeded Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals.

(3) Middle Twp. 8, (14) Lindenwold 0: Sophia Sgrignioli scored twice for the Panthers (12-3). McKenna Gregory, Anna Delaney, Eva DiMitrov, Gab Braun, Ciara DiMauro and Carmen O'Hara each scored once. Olivia Sgrignioli, DiMauro, Gracie Repici and Kayleigh Sanchez each had an assist. Angelina Lorenzo made one save. Lindenwold fell to 4-12.

Middle will host sixth-seeded Seneca or 11th-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals Saturday.

S.J. Group IV first round

(9) Egg Harbor Twp. 1, (8) Cherry Hill East 0: Maddie Eye scored in the second half for the Eagles (8-8-1). Abigail Lyon made four saves. Maddie Shultz made 10 for Cherry Hill East (8-11). EHT will travel to top-seeded Eastern Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday. Eastern is the top-ranked team in The Elite 11.

(5) Central Reg. 3, (12) Vineland 1: Arianna Chidiac scored twice for Central (12-4-1). Erika Kangas made one save. Amanda Nemeth scored in the second half for Vineland (8-8-1). Amber Turner made eight saves.

(3) Williamstown 5, (14) Millville 0: Brianna Bruner and Angela Oliveto each scored twice for Williamstown (13-4), which led 2-0 at halftime. Madison Schill made three saves. Gabby Wheatly made 15 for the Thunderbolts (5-6-2).

(2) Cherokee 6, (15) Bridgeton 0: Isabella Moore scored twice for Cherokee (15-3), which scored three goals in each half. Kailyn Roselli made one save in the win. Emily Perez made 15 saves for Bridgeton (7-12).

Other games

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Holy Spirit 2: Carley Volkmann scored all three for the Villagers (9-7-1). Sophia Curcuru, Lauren Terista and Savanna Fries each had an assist. The Spartans fell to 10-2-1.

Field hockey

CAL Tournament semifinal

(3) Hammonton 2, (2) Our Lady of Mercy 1: Maddie Gazzara and Kiley Kozlowski scored for the Blue Devils (13-2-2). Isabella Elentrio scored for the previously unbeaten Villagers (12-1-1). Julia Tola made 14 saves.

Other game

Salem 6, Bridgeton 1: Morgan VanDover scored four for Salem (11-6-1) on Tuesday. Abby Boggs made one save in the win. Anniyah Clark scored for the Bulldogs (3-14). Ayianna Ridgeway made 22 saves.

Boys soccer

Oakcrest 2, Atlantic Christian 1 OT: Jack O'Brien scored both goals, including six minutes into overtime, for the Falcons (9-4-3). Kelvin Urena had an assist. David O'Donnell scored for the Cougars (12-6). Jake DeNick made six saves. Oakcrest improved to 9-4-3.

Girls volleyball

No. 5 Pinelands Reg. 2, No. 6 Pleasantville 0: The Wildcats (16-8) handed the Greyhounds (19-1) their first loss of the season. Pinelands won by set scores of 25-20, 25-20. Olivia Shertenlieb had 22 assist for the winners. Olivia Benson and Eva Pollak each added 13 digs. Benson also had a team-leading nine kills.