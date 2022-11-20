Na'eem Sharp's late TD sends Millville to title game with 18-14 win over Mainland

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — Millville High School junior quarterback Jacob Zamot looked at the scoreboard as the sun set Sunday afternoon.

With 3 minutes, 4 seconds left and the ball at its own 25-yard line, Millville trailed by two points.

“We’re built for this,” Zamot said to himself as he trotted onto the field.

Na’eem Sharp’s 17-yard TD run with 39 seconds left propelled the Thunderbolts to an 18-14 win over Mainland Regional in the state Group IV football semifinal at Cherokee High School. Millville (10-2) will play Northern Highlands (9-3) for the state title to be held either Dec. 3 or 4 at Rutgers University.

Millville appeared as calm and relaxed on its nine-play, 75-yard winning drive as it had been all game.

“When that fourth quarter hits, we’re a whole different team,” Zamot said. “Teams might think they’re going to win the game, but I had no doubt in my mind that when the clock hit 0, we would be victorious.”

It was the second straight week Millville had stunned an opponent in the final minutes. Sharp scored with 1:15 left on a 4-yard run to beat Hammonton 18-16 in the South Jersey Group IV title game Nov. 11.

"It shows our resiliency,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said of the comebacks. “Our guys fight through adversity off the field, and they can fight through it on the field. Our guys are confident. When you’re confident, you can do anything. They believe in themselves and each other.”

On Sunday, Sharp was not hit as he found a seam and ran up the middle for the winning TD.

“I knew I was going to score,” Sharp said. “The one linebacker was blitzing in. I’m like, ‘the cutback lane is there.’ As soon as I had that cutback, I saw open field and got in the end zone.”

Sunday’s game was played in sunny but frigid conditions. A gusty wind howled, making it feel even colder.

Mainland (10-2) built a 14-6 lead after three quarters behind the running of fullback Stephen Ordille (20 carries for 90 yards) and a stingy defense.

Mainland defensive linemen Nick Timek and Paul Lombardo each made tackles for losses as the Mustangs kept the Millville offense out of the end zone for the first three quarters.

Millville’s first TD came on Bricere Hunter’s 44-yard, first-quarter fumble return.

Millville began to consistently move the ball late in the third quarter.

Hunter (10 carries for 73 yards) finished a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to cut the Mainland lead to 14-12 with 11:20 left in the game.

The Mustangs then squandered an opportunity to probably clinch the victory.

Ja’Briel Mace returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to the Millville 5. Mace appeared headed for the end zone before Millville junior A’Cear Cornish made a TD-saving tackle.

Still, the Mustangs had the ball with first-and-goal.

But Millville made the defensive stop of its season. Sophomore defensive lineman Darian Blachewicz made the critical play by chasing down Mainland quarterback John Franchini for a third-down sack.

“We needed a stop,” Blachewicz said. “If we didn’t get the stop, it might have been ball game. I did what I had to do. The gap was open.”

Mainland had another chance to clinch the win. The Mustangs stopped Millville on downs and took over at the Thunderbolts' 47 with 4:53 left. But three running plays could not produce a first down, and Mainland was forced to punt.

That set the stage for Millville’s winning drive. Zamot (14 of 26 for 142 yards) began the drive with a 10-yard completion to Lotzeir Brooks. Zamot also scrambled for 12 yards to give the Thunderbolts the ball at the Mainland 16. Millville also benefited from a Mainland personal foul on the drive.

“We didn’t know who was going to score,” said Sharp, who ran the ball 11 times for 65 yards, “but we knew we were going to get in the end zone.”

This is the first season New Jersey will crown a single state champion in each of its five public school enrollment groups. Northern Highlands beat North Hunterdon 21-20 in overtime in the other semifinal Saturday.

It’s fitting that Millville has a chance to make history. Few schools relish football or its football tradition more than the Thunderbolts.

“It’s great for the city. It’s great for everybody,” Ayala said. “We’re just happy that we’re representing South Jersey in that game.”