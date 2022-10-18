N0. 9 St. Augustine defeats O.C, will meet EHT in CAL tourney semis

OCEAN CITY — St. Augustine Prep soccer coach Jake Heaton calls Sal Coppola a menace on set pieces, or restart kicks, after a stoppage of play or penalty.

"He wins a lot of headers on set pieces," Heaton said of the junior defender.

Coppola scored off a header in the 37th minute to lead the fifth-seeded Hermits to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Tuesday at the Tennessee Avenue fields.

St. Augustine, ranked ninth in The Press Elite, improved to (10-5-2). The Red Raiders fell to 9-3-1. The Hermits will play at top-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the semifinals Thursday.

"It was a great moment," the 16-year-old Coppola said. "Just happy for my team to get the win. Really happy for the team. I love these guys. We are just ready for EHT."

It was Coppola's second goal of the season, both coming on headers. He got the first one Oct. 13.

"He gets his head on a lot of stuff but hasn't quite hit the back of the net, but he has two in the last few games," Heaton said. "So I think he is starting to see the rewards for the effort that he is putting in in the other team's box, which is good."

Ocean City was strong on the attack in the opening 15 minutes and almost scored. The Red Raiders had more shots on net in the first half. The Hermits also had opportunities to score.

St. Augustine just needed to gain possession and remain disciplined, Coppola said. With about three minutes left, Justin Ceccanecchio earned a corner kick, and Coppola did the rest.

The Hermits led 1-0 at halftime.

"We just needed something to push us through, and I think that was it," Cappola said "I was just happy to help."

Heaton said Ocean City started faster than his team, but the Hermits quickly made adjustments — pressing a little higher and winning the ball back closer to midfield, preventing the Red Raiders from going on the attack.

In the 62nd minute, Alex Clark scored off an assist from Peter Earnest to extend the Hermits' lead to 2-0.

"I thought once we got organized and pressed as a team, we were more effective," Heaton said. "I thought the quality with the ball was patchy. Difficult surface to play on (it was grass, and the Hermits are used to turf). At times we were a little rushed where we could have been more composed.

"It can't be on and off like a light switch. We can't be good for five minutes and then let the quality drop for five. We have to maintain quality for longer periods if we are going to go on deep runs."

In the 77th minute, Anthony Evans scored for the Red Raiders.

The lone Ocean City goal was a long time coming. Both teams had 10 shots, but the Red Raiders were just not capitalizing.

"A common thing for us lately has been finishing our chances," Ocean City coach Aaron Bogushefsky said. "We have to do it. Good teams don't give you many chances. And when you are given those chances, you want to take advantage of them. Good teams do take advantage of them. I think we are learning as we go. I think we can be better. As long as we are making chances, we are doing something right. We just have to put them away soon."

EHT and St. Augustine are a classic rivalry in the CAL and typically play close games. Both teams are in the American Division, and they split their first two meetings of the year. Last season, the Eagles defeated St. Augustine in the CAL semifinals.

The Hermits are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, having lost to some tough opponents, including Cherokee on Saturday in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup.

St. Augustine and Ocean City are used to seeing each other twice each season, but this year the teams were moved to different divisions. Tuesday's game was the first time they played this season.

Bogushefsky called Hermits a great team and said he wants his players to keep their heads up. The Red Raiders are still fighting for the National Division title and have to get ready for the South Jersey Group III playoffs.

"We like to see these guys because they push us, and I hope we are pushing them to a degree," Bogushefsky said. "I would have liked to push them a little better (Tuesday) then we did. It's always a challenge playing them. We wanted a better result (Tuesday). I liked our effort late, but it has to be all game."