 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.J.'s Friday, Saturday high school football scores
0 comments
agate
N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

N.J.'s Friday, Saturday high school football scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102421-pac-spt-stjoe

On October 23 2021, in Hammonton, St.Joe's hosts Washington Towship High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

SATURDAY

Absegami 56, Seneca 28

Audubon 42, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Bergen Catholic 38, Seton Hall Prep 28

Bergenfield 15, Nutley 13

Blair 46, The Hill School, Pa. 27

Burlington Township 42, Moorestown 0

Cedar Creek 27, Camden 8

Dumont 21, Glen Ridge 7

East Brunswick 34, South Brunswick 7

Fair Lawn 26, Ferris 0

Florence 31, Palmyra 6

Hamilton West 20, Allentown 14

Hanover Park 10, Madison 7

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 50, Fort Lee 0

Jefferson 35, Kittatinny 13

Jonathan Dayton 18, Roselle Park 13

Keansburg 42, Point Pleasant Beach 0

Marlboro 34, Toms River South 6

Middlesex 28, Metuchen 20

Montclair Kimberley 27, Greenwich Country Day, Conn. 20

Morris Knolls 24, West Morris 16

Morristown-Beard 27, Pingry 0

Northern Highlands 27, West Essex 0

Ocean City 42, Oakcrest 8

Overbrook 49, Gloucester Catholic 0

Paulsboro 35, Woodstown 8

Pennington 54, Peddie 39

Pompton Lakes 35, Garfield 21

Princeton 16, Cinnaminson 6

Randolph 41, Morristown 3

Ridge 27, Westfield 6

Saddle Brook 28, Elmwood Park 14

Salem 48, Penns Grove 13

St. Joseph-Hammonton 31, Washington Township 21

St. Joseph-Montvale 21, Don Bosco Prep 14

St. Mary's-Rutherford 40, Secaucus 27

St. Peter's Prep 35, Pope John XXIII 0

Steinert 38, Lawrence 20

Triton 41, Cherry Hill East 6

Wallkill Valley 30, Hackettstown 0

Weequahic 14, Summit 13

Whippany Park 30, Sussex Tech 0

Wildwood 22, Riverside 6

Woodbury 42, Burlington City 6

Woodrow Wilson 54, Pleasantville 12

FRIDAY

Barnegat 48, Lakewood 20

Belleville 41, Kearny 0

Bogota 48, Emerson 19

Boonton 28, Pequannock 7

Bordentown 56, Pitman 14

Bridgewater-Raritan 31, Elizabeth 14

Butler 31, North Arlington 20

Caldwell 42, Newark Collegiate 0

Camden Catholic 38, Haddon Heights 26

Cedar Grove 35, Shabazz 6

Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7

Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8

Clayton 48, Cumberland Regional 8

Clearview Regional 34, Deptford 14

Colonia 17, North Hunterdon 12

Columbia 41, Newark East Side 6

Cranford 42, Linden 13

DePaul Catholic 40, Paramus Catholic 7

Delaware Valley Regional 43, Roselle 7

Delbarton 34, Clifton 27

Delran 40, West Deptford 0

Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14

Dickinson 36, Cliffside Park 0

Donovan Catholic 42, Southern 7

Dwight-Englewood 26, Dover 24

Eastern 31, Rancocas Valley 21

Edison 42, Hunterdon Central 7

Egg Harbor 36, Pemberton 6

Ewing 29, Northern Burlington 3

Franklin 34, Plainfield 27

Gateway 18, Buena Regional 8

Glassboro 56, Holy Cross 6

Gloucester City 27, Maple Shade 14

Haddonfield 31, Collingswood 0

Hammonton 21, Highland 17

Hawthorne 41, Lyndhurst 0

Hightstown 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 22

Hillsborough 36, Piscataway 7

Hillside 41, Carteret 13

Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6

Irvington 53, Bayonne 20

Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 19

Lacey 17, Central Regional 7

Lincoln 32, Immaculata 30, OT

Livingston 14, Montclair 0

Lower Cape May Regional 17, Schalick 6

Manasquan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 30

Manville 51, Bound Brook 27

Middle Township 43, Pennsville Memorial 0

Millburn 35, Orange 19

Millville 51, Lenape 14

Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0

Montgomery 45, Iselin Kennedy 27

Montville 30, Mendham 27, 2OT

Mountain Lakes 42, Morris Catholic 28

New Egypt 37, Haddon Township 0

New Providence 35, Voorhees 7

Newton 28, Lenape Valley 7

North Bergen 14, West Side 0

North Brunswick 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 18

North Plainfield 35, Johnson 10

North Warren 35, Belvidere 13

Notre Dame 36, Trenton Central 0

Nottingham 47, Hopewell Valley Central 26

Old Bridge 43, J.P. Stevens 6

Old Tappan 34, Passaic Tech 7

Park Ridge 22, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Parsippany Hills 42, Chatham 14

Pascack Hills 28, Indian Hills 0

Pascack Valley 42, Paramus 6

Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12

Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0

Pennsauken 28, Timber Creek 25

Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0

Rahway 35, South Plainfield 28

Ramsey 41, Mahwah 7

Red Bank Catholic 47, Manalapan 7

Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14

Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42

River Dell 49, Teaneck 0

Robbinsville 42, Lindenwold 0

Rumson-Fair Haven 12, Middletown South 7

Sayreville 28, New Brunswick 9

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 34, Woodbridge 33

Snyder 32, Memorial 15

Somerville 43, Warren Hills 13

South River 55, Bernards 13

Sparta 47, Morris Hills 14

Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6

St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Governor Livingston 0

Tenafly 34, Bergen Tech 7

Toms River North 25, St. John Vianney 22

Union 42, Watchung Hills 7

Vernon 41, High Point 6

Wall 42, Middletown North 14

Wayne Valley 28, Wayne Hills 27

Weehawken 20, Harrison 7

West Milford 21, Passaic Valley 13

West Orange 42, Bloomfield 14

Westwood 49, Demarest 28

Williamstown 28, Vineland 6

Willingboro 22, Sterling 14, OT

Winslow 52, Holy Spirit 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News