 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.J. high school football scores (agate) for B4 for Saturday, Sept. 18
0 comments
agate

N.J. high school football scores (agate) for B4 for Saturday, Sept. 18

FRIDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mainland Ocean City Football

Ocean City fans cheer on their team against the Mainland Regional High School football team, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0

Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7

Boonton 37, Whippany Park 30

Brick Memorial 12, Howell 7

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0

Caldwell 38, Madison 0

Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0

Clayton 32, Wildwood 16

Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16

Cranford 45, Summit 8

Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8

Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16

Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14

East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6

East Orange 52, Columbia 0

Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0

Hammonton 13, Vineland 6

Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0

Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0

Lacey 29, Middletown North 26

Lakeland 33, Mahwah 7

Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6

Lincoln 44, Demarest 23

Lower Cape May Regional 34, Lindenwold 18

Manalapan 31, Holmdel 20

Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7

Maple Shade 57, Schalick 0

Middletown South 27, Jackson Memorial 0

Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 7

New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14

North Bergen 28, Bloomfield 13

Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30

Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6

Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11

Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6

Pequannock 14, High Point 0

Pingry 54, Newark Academy 7

Point Pleasant Boro 42, Asbury Park 14

Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Randolph 47, Mount Olive 28

Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7

Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 0

Ridgefield Park 40, West Milford 13

Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0

Rutherford 27, Hawthorne 21

Salem 27, Pleasantville 0

Sayreville 35, North Brunswick 22

Shawnee 42, Burlington Township 21

Shore Regional 21, Manchester 8

Somerville 45, Rahway 7

South River 26, Johnson 7

Sparta 31, Jefferson 14

St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7

St. John Vianney 43, Toms River East 0

Tenafly 65, Dickinson 8

Triton 17, Deptford 7

Vernon 33, North Warren 12

Waldwick 39, Garfield 13

Washington Township 30, Clearview Regional 7

Wayne Hills 35, Passaic 6

Weequahic 28, Newark Central 0

West Essex 49, Barringer 7

West Orange 35, Livingston 0

West Side 27, Union City 14

Westfield 15, Watchung Hills 13

Williamstown 31, Kingsway 0

Woodbridge 33, Montgomery 0

Woodstown 36, Collingswood 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News