Sasha Lemons began her basketball career by chasing after her older sister La’nae Gunter on the court.

Lemons became enamored with basketball by watching her sister, who is nearly two years older, play.

“It was just the excitement of the game,” Lemons said. “Everything about it. It was so exciting to watch at such a young age.”

Lemons soon began her career at New York Avenue School in Atlantic City.

“As soon as I could play basketball in elementary school, I just tried out for the team,” Lemons, 18, said.

Nowadays, the 5-foot-4 Lemons is one of the leaders of an Atlantic City girls basketball team that took a 12-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against ACIT.

Lemons, a senior guard, is averaging 10.6 points. Atlantic City (13-4) will play Red Bank Regional (13-7) in a Battle By the Bay showcase game 5:30 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City.

“It’s a big basketball (event) hosted by our school,” Lemons said of the Battle By the Bay. “You know it’s going to draw big crowds. We have to put on a show for the big crowd.”

Lemons lives in the Westside section of Atlantic City and is the daughter of Lenessa Gunter and Ian Lemons. In addition to 19-year-old La’nae, Lemons has a younger brother, Zion Gunter, 10.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Lemons discussed several topics, including her college plans.

On the reason for Atlantic City’s recent success: Team chemistry and consistency. Everybody had to learn about everybody else all over again. We couldn’t play that much together in the summer because of everybody’s schedule. We had to learn where this person is good and at what spot. Stuff like that.

On playing for Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz: It’s fantastic playing for Coach Lantz in every aspect, every way possible. He always tells you the truth. He motivates you through everything, no matter what it is.

On attending Atlantic City High School: Atlantic City High School has an atmosphere that another school can’t give you. It’s more diverse than other schools. You’ll see people that you won’t normally see with each other hanging together.

On being the middle child: It’s pretty cool. I get the best of both worlds. I have a person who I look up to, and I have somebody looking up to me.

On her favorite Atlantic City class: Radio broadcasting. It’s fun. It gives me experience, say if I get interviewed by the press, I know what to say because in that class, I actually have to talk on air.

On her college and career plans: I have been accepted into five schools, waiting to hear back from four. I would like to major in cyber security. I took a class in cyber security a few years ago. If I could stop a hacker from hacking a big company … I just want to help in any way possible.

On what she does to relax: I just read books, watch TV but mainly I listen to music. Hip hop, sometimes I listen to R&B. I can say my favorite artist right now for the moment is PARTYNEXTDOOR.