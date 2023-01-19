My Life: Re'Ale Basquine of Middle Township

Re’Ale Basquine took a peek outside of the Middle Township locker room before the Panthers boys basketball team hosted St. Augustine Prep in the season opener.

He saw a packed gym.

“It was crazy,” he said. “The most I played in front of before was like 20 people. It was way different. I was kind of nervous.”

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from London has adjusted quickly and helped make the Panthers a team to watch in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group II playoffs.

Basquine is averaging 11.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Middle (8-4) took a five-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game at St. Augustine Prep. The Panthers play at Atlantic City 7 p.m. Friday and then face Camden Catholic 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a Paul VI Winter Classic Showcase matchup.

Basquine, 16, grew up in South London and played on the United Kingdom Under-16 team. He came to the United States for education and basketball and is living with the family of teammate Aydan Howell.

Basquine found Middle Township because his London coaches had a connection to Middle assistant Ryan Babnew.

“I was kind of nervous because it’s way different to Europe,” Basquine said. “But I wanted to come here for a while, and I’m happy I got to go.”

His family in London watched the Middle games that are shown on the internet.

“They love it,” he said. “They love how everybody here is more into the game than there.”

It’s easy to see that Basquine is fitting in on the court. Before Thursday, he had scored in double figures in five straight games and grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight contests.

Off the court, there’s also a sure sign of how well he’s adjusted.

Basquine is already a big Philadelphia Eagles fan and his favorite player is Jalen Hurts.

“My teammates got me onto it,” he said.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Basquine discussed several topics, including what it’s like to play for Middle coach LaMarr Greer.

On his transition to living in America: I think it’s been an easy transition. I’m just trying to get better.

On how basketball in the United States compares to basketball in England: It’s way quicker here. It’s faster and more individual. What happens in Europe is more team-oriented.

On how he has progressed this season: I would say there’s a big change. I really didn’t know my role coming into the season, but as the games went on, I learned how I could get more into the game myself without having to rely on my teammates and everyone else.

On how he started playing basketball: My stepfather got me started. He had me play a video game called NBA 2K. Ever since then, I started playing basketball every day. I was 8 or 9, and I’ve been playing every day since. I’ve been tall since I was young. I was always the biggest kid, so basketball was (natural) for me.

On what he misses about London the most: My friends, family, everyone. I miss the tea.

On what’s the best thing about coming to Middle Township: The school. Everyone is nice. As soon as I got there, everyone was so welcoming.

On playing for Middle coach LaMarr Greer: He’s intense, and I love it. He’s straightforward. He tells you what it is and how it is because he’s been in the situations (as a player) to where you want to go. He knows what it takes to get to that level. It’s the little things. He’ll get on me about the little things because he knows I shouldn’t be messing up.