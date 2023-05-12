Xander Roberts-Bogin excels at what many consider the toughest race in track and field: the 400-meter dash.

The Pleasantville High School senior won the Atlantic County 400 championship the past two years. This spring, he has run the fastest 400 (48.81) and 200 (22.11) in the Cape-Atlantic League.

The 400 is the longest of the sprints and requires runners to have both speed and endurance.

“It’s a man’s race,” Roberts-Bogin said. “I get faster as I run. That’s why I run the 400.”

Still, the final stretch of the 400 dash is not fun. Runners’ lungs burn for air. Their legs begin to wobble like jelly.

“It’s just a whole bunch of pain and hurt,” he said. “You have to fight through it if you really want it.”

Roberts-Bogin, 18, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Greyhounds football team. He caught 25 passes for 362 yards for Pleasantville, which finished 7-3. Roberts-Bogin will continue his track and field career at Delaware State University. He is the youngest of Silas and Sarah Bogin’s four children. His older siblings are Silas Jr., 28, Angelica, 27, and Tae’ran, 24.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night, he discussed several topics, including why he one day wants to be a coach.

On how he got

involved in sportsFootball was my first sport. My football team (the Hamilton Knights in Mays Landing) had a track team. I tried out for track and was good. Ever since then, I’ve been doing both sports.

On when he realized

he was fastIt was at a school (George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing) field day. We had this little relay race, and I went last. It wasn’t a baton, it was like a soft stick. Once I got it, I was just catching everybody. I realized right there I was fast.

On being the youngest

in the familyIt’s good. I get spoiled sometimes. My parents say every day I’m still their baby no matter how old I get.

On running for Pleasantville boys track and field

coach Alan Laws Sr.He’s great. I’ve been practicing with him since I was 9. I’m really close to him. He’s like family. He allows you to be you. He doesn’t tell you, “You can’t do this. You can’t do that.” His program — he’s trying to build young men.

On what he does to relaxI like watching track and field and football teams. I’ll go bowling with the team. I’ll help out at youth track and field meets. That feels good.

On his decision to

attend Delaware StateI picked Delaware State because they’ve been loyal since they first contacted me. Delaware State was there for all the years.

On his college majorI’m going to college for coaching management. I want to be a coach either in college, youth or high school. I’m good with people. I’m good with kids. The coach (Laws) I have now I learned a lot from.

On finishing his Pleasantville track

career and graduationIt’s crazy. I feel like I was just a freshman. Time went flying. The years went by (very) fast.