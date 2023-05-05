Drew Coyle once had no interest in playing lacrosse.

The OLMA senior finally relented and picked up a lacrosse stick as a sophomore.

Good decision.

Now a senior, Coyle, a three-sports standout, will continue her athletic career as a lacrosse player at Kean University.

“I’m very stubborn,” Coyle said with a laugh. “Lacrosse was a new sport, and I didn’t want to be bad at it.”

Former OLMA lacrosse coach Jennifer Valore saw how athletic Coyle was on the soccer pitch and the basketball court and finally convinced Coyle to give lacrosse a try.

“I fell in love with it,” Coyle said. “Unlike any other sport I’ve played, I had the most fun in the shortest amount of time.”

Coyle has been an impact player in all three sports. She scored 14 goals for the Villagers' soccer team last fall. She averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in basketball. Coyle has sparkled the Villagers to eight straight wins and a 10-2 record in lacrosse.

She also excels academically with a 4.65 GPA.

A Vineland resident, Coyle, 18, is the youngest of Brooke and Brian Coyle’s two children. Her older brother, Patrick, is a redshirt sophomore and a long-snapper for the Towson University football team in Maryland.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Coyle discussed several topics, including how she has overcome partial deafness in her left ear.

On being a three-sport athlete

It’s a grind, that’s for sure, a lot of time management. I’m going to be honest, I’m not great (at time management), but I get the job done. I like to be busy. I don’t like to be bored. A lot of late nights.

On attending OLMA

You really just build a bond with everyone at school. Everyone is a familiar face because of how close-knit it is. That’s one of the best selling points of OLMA is there is a sisterhood unlike any other school. I feel like sports is a big part of OLMA. Anyone can really play a sport. That’s how you make friends and get to know everyone.

On why she chose Kean

I know someone (Kylie Giordano) who plays there. She went to Millville, and I played soccer with her sisters. She told me how much loves it there and loves the coach. I went up there and just loved it.

On her college major

I’m majoring in speech language hearing sciences. I want to be a speech pathologist. I have partial deafness in one ear, and it’s just something I’ve been interested in. I enjoy helping people, so figured that would be a good path for me.

On how she has overcome being partially deaf

I was born with it. I have a hearing aid to help me. I’ve become accustomed to it.

On how she plays sports and maintains outstanding grades

I feel like in order to play sports you have to have somewhat of a high IQ. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m always busy, so I always have to carve out a chuck of time to get my school work done and everything else done.

On graduating from OLMA

I feel like I’ve grown so much during my time at OLMA the past four years. Definitely in the classroom, but especially in sports. The coaches we have really grow your confidence on the field, on the court and in the classroom as well. OLMA is very interconnected. The teachers are great. The coaches are great. You can have a conversation with anybody. I'm sure going to miss it next year.

On being the youngest in her family

It has its ups and downs. Sometimes I do get treated like a little princess, especially during sports seasons. But I do really enjoy having an older brother to look up to. He’s taken care of me and really been a great role model.