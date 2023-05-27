Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elaina Styer is a shot putter and a long and high jumper.

The Ocean City High School senior is one of the rare high school track and field athletes who can excel in such diverse events.

But that’s not the only extraordinary trait that makes Styer a student-athlete to notice.

She is a classically trained musician who didn’t play organized sports until she picked up track and field as a seventh grade student at Ocean City Intermediate School. Styer will continue her track and field career at Cornell University, where she will major in music theory and composition.

There’s even more to the Styer story.

Except for a few excused absences, she hasn’t missed a day of school since fourth grade. And most notable of all, she rarely, if ever, watches TV.

“We actually don’t have cable television at my house,” she said, “or Netflix.”

Styer, 17, has plenty of activities to keep her busy. She lives in Estell Manor and is one of Brad and Lisa Styer’s four daughters, along with Chanon, 18, Jordyn, 14, and Christine, 12.

Styer is in the midst of a stellar senior season. She won the high jump, long jump and shot put at last week’s Cape May County Championships. On Wednesday, she jumped a personal-best 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships.

In a telephone conversation Thursday night, Styer discussed several topics, including her musical background.

On competing in the shot put and the high and long jumpI’m a better jumper than anything. Shot put? In the fall, I like to hit the weight room a lot. I’ve always enjoyed lifting, and my coach thought I should try throwing one day. I did, and it went pretty well. I’ve always been a power jumper rather than a speed jumper. Shot ended up working out because all that power comes from not just your arms, but a lot of it comes from your legs and having a strong base. A lot of people don’t realize how much technique goes into throwing and how much speed goes into it.

On how she balances competing in multiple eventsIt is very difficult to make time to practice them all. But my coach is really good about making sure when the time comes that I can always perform well.

On how her track career startedIt wasn’t until seventh or eighth grade where I asked if I could try track out. I’ve always been sort of athletic. My dad was athletic, and we were always active as kids. That’s kind of how it started. I didn’t get serious, serious track until my junior year because nothing had been normal (because of the pandemic) until last year.

On her near-perfect attendanceMy parents and I have always been really dedicated about going to school. I have a good immune system, and I eat well, so I don’t get sick a lot. My parents raised me that school is before anything.

On her music prowessI’ve taken vocal lessons my whole life. Mostly (played piano) and dabbled on the guitar.

On her decision to attend CornellI got recruited there as a multi-event athlete. I was able to visit there. The campus is incredible. The architecture is unreal. I was able to meet the track team, and I clicked so well with the girls. The energy was unmatched. It felt so electrifying, and that just kind of sold it for me.

On her college major of music theory and composition and her career plansHonestly, I’m really not 100% certain. Something I’m thinking about for the future is if I’m a music teacher during the day and then a track coach in the afternoon. Probably high school. I don’t know if I would take that to the college level and just teach or just coach. I’m not 100% sure, but I have some time to figure that out.

On being one of four sistersMy family is very unique in the sense there’s always been so much love. All of us being girls a lot of people think it gets pretty hectic, especially for my dad. But the way our parents raised us with God being the center of everything, we’ve just been able to overcome difficulties and take responsibility for each other. My older sister has done such a good job of caring for us and nurturing us, along with my mother. Each older sister to the younger sister follows in that loving and nurturing way.