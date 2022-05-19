My life: Millville's Leah Ellis leaps from the baseball diamond to the long jump pit

Leah Ellis could have been Millville’s next Mike Trout.

Instead, the Millville High School senior became one of the New Jersey’s top track and field athletes this spring.

Ellis played baseball until the fifth grade.

“I played first base and centerfield,” she said. “I was decent. I was the only girl. It was pretty fun. I like working out with boys better than girls.”

Ellis left baseball behind for track and field in the sixth grade. She became committed to the sport after qualifying for the Junior Olympics the summer before she began seventh grade.

This spring, Ellis has the No. 1 long jump (17 feet, 11 inches) in South Jersey. She won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump to lead the Thunderbolts to the Cumberland County championship last week. Ellis also won the triple jump and long jump at the prestigious Woodbury Relays last month.

Ellis, 18, lives with her father Malik, mother Michelle and 20-year-old sister Kaiya.

She will pursue her track and field career at Louisiana Tech University, where former Millville track and field standout and coach Raffael Craig is an assistant. Craig coached Ellis at Millville and in a track and field AAU program.

In a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon, Ellis discussed several topics, including her college major and career goals:

On her favorite track and field event

Long jump and hurdles. For me, they are not something I have to constantly think about. It’s more of going through the motions and executing. It takes a lot of technique, but it’s just something I find enjoyable.

On flying through the air in the long jump

I can feel when I have a good jump. You can tell the different between when you have a rally good jump and an average jump. I feels like the pop off in your take off is different.

On her decision to attend Louisiana Tech

When I (visited) last September, it had a really nice campus. They had my major. The athletic department was invested in your academics. Also coach Craig is there, and I wanted to work out with him and his daughter (Bryanna) again.

On coach Craig’s influence on her track and field career

He’s been my coach ever since sixth grade. He taught me a lot of stuff that I know. He played a little role in me going to Louisiana Tech, but he wanted me to pick the best school for me.

On leaving Millville for Louisiana

I enjoyed living in Millville. There’s a lot of well-rounded athletes here. It’s nice to be a part of. But I’m excited to go to Louisiana. It’s something new. I think I might like it better. I like the heat. I like the being hot compared to having a cold winter.

On her major and career plans

My major is kinesiology, and I want to do athletic training for professional sports or college athletes. I really don’t see myself doing a job away from sports or being in an office and doing something like business. I always find myself coming back to sports. I want to be able to help other athletes.

On competing in multiple events

I would say it’s more of a mental thing than physical. I know I can physically do it, but I have to mentally stay in it and not let one event affect the next event.

On her hopes for the rest of the track and field season

I’m looking for some (personal bests) in all of my events. But mainly I’m looking to stay consistent and gradually improved. I want my marks to be their best when it actually matters.

Q&A

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Tianna Bartoletta – She’s a very good long jumper. She focuses on how track and field is mental.

Favorite food to order when out to dinner

Tacos

Last television show you binge watched

I’m currently rewatching Grey’s Anatomy.

What was the last book you read?

The Kite Runner

