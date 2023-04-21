Joe DeGaetano has seen lacrosse grow at Mainland Regional High School.

That’s what happens to successful programs.

With 19 goals and 18 assists through Thursday, DeGaetano is a big reason why the Mustangs are off to a 5-1 start this season. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior scored his 100th career goal in a 12-1 win over Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. DeGaetano is a physical player with the skills to both shoot and pass.

“Last year, we had about 30 guys. We’ve been short numbers the past two years,” DeGaetano said. “This year, we have a boatload of kids. All the guys have brought in (this season) to what the coaches are trying to get us to do.”

DeGaetano grew up in Linwood but recently moved to Longport. He will continue his lacrosse career at Rollins College, an NCAA Division II school in Winter Park, Florida.

He is the youngest of Joe and Maria DeGaetano’s two children. His sister, Chloe, is 22.

In an interview Wednesday night, DeGaetano discussed a number of topics, including his summer job as an Atlantic City lifeguard.

On how he started playing lacrosse

I did a camp when I was 8 or 9 years old. Ever since then, I fell in love with it. It’s a combination of multiple different sports. It’s very fast-paced. I just like the overall flow of it.

On his most memorable lacrosse moment

I would probably say my 100th goal. It was kind of a cool milestone, and I didn’t really think I'd be able to achieve it with missing the freshman season and having a shortened sophomore season (both because of the pandemic).

On his decision to play at Rollins

You can’t beat the weather. I went and visited, and I just felt like it would be a good fit. I felt comfortable there. It just seemed like a great place.

On his college major and career plans

I’m going to major somewhere in the business field. I think I want to get into real estate. My dad does real estate stuff, and it kind of interests me.

On the transition from Mainland to Rollins

I’m excited, but I’m also nervous. I feel like I was just getting in to (Mainland) a week ago.

On his hobbies

I like to surf. I’m big into golf as well. I like to fish. I’ve been around the beach my whole life. There’s just something about riding a wave. It’s some sort of feeling, and it’s an addictive feeling.

On his best fishing story

One time I was fishing on the Duke O’ Fluke (charter boat). I caught the biggest flounder, and I won the money pot. I think it was $250. Nothing crazy. But I was young, and it was an awesome time.

On his job with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol

My dad was a lifeguard. I tried out two years ago, and I really like it. I love being at the beach. It’s the best job in the world. I love it. You sit on the beach all day. What’s better than that?