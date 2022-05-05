My Life: Julianna Medina believes in toughness

Julianna Medina believes in toughness.

It’s a lesson she learned growing up.

Medina has three brothers and is the only girl in her family.

“It definitely made me super tough,” the Mainland Regional High School senior said of her brothers. “I have to be with them. It’s made really competitive. It made me tough and competitive and I bring all that into my sports.”

Growing up, Medina also played football for the Northfield Cardinals in the Atlantic County Junior Football League.

The Linwood resident is currently a field hockey and lacrosse standout. Medina, 18, has scored 45 goals for the Mustangs lacrosse team this spring and has 134 for her career.

“You can have skill and quickness and speed, but if you don’t have that nitty gritty at the end of the day,” she said. “You can be a good player but being tough takes you to that next level. I just fight, and I keep fighting. I grew up that way. You have to be tough.”

She will play both field hockey and lacrosse at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck. Medina plans to purse a career as a pharmacist.

Medina is the second oldest of Sharon and Carlos Medina’s four children. Her brothers are Anthony, 19, Mateo, 16, Nick, 14.

In a telephone interview last week, Medina discussed a number of topics, including her interest in pharmacy.

On how her lacrosse career started

I’ve played every sport you can imagine. I’ve played everything from street hockey and football to lacrosse and softball. Third grade is when I joined lacrosse. They were just looking for people. They asked a bunch of the street hockey people because Mainland was a new program. I jumped in and I fell in love with the sport and have been playing it ever since.

On her football career

I was a cheerleader for Mays landing and then I cheered for the Northfield Cardinals for a year. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I played on the Northfield cardinals for fifth and sixth grade with my brothers. I was offensive tackle and guard.

On being the only girl in the family

I’m honestly grateful I was the only girl. I’ve always had my own everything. My own room, my own clothes, no one to share with it. Having three brothers might say insane and crazy, but it’s actually a blessing in disguise.

On topping the 100-career goal mark in lacrosse

It meant a lot to me. I was super excited. My other teammate Charlotte Walcoff got 100 goals too. I’m just really proud of us for getting it having a missed a season (because of the pandemic). I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates. I’m very grateful for Mainland lacrosse, just super excited.

On playing field hockey and lacrosse in college

I wasn’t planning on playing both, but the field hockey coach (at FDU) reached out to me. She saw me at an all-star game. She got in touch with the lacrosse coach and they both wanted me. It’s very doable to play both sports at Division III. It’s a beautiful campus the perfect size. It was everything I wanted in a college. As soon as I visited, I was like, ‘this is where I’m going.’

On her interest in pharmacy

I love science and math. I’ve been passionate about it since middle school. When I was looking for what I could do in college, pharmacy stuck out to me because it was a lot of biology, a lot of chemistry. I love those subjects. The world is always going to need pharmacists. It’s a seven-year program, not bad, I’m excited.

On graduating from Mainland

I’m going to be really upset. We really created a family. Mainland field hockey and lacrosse has always been my place. The group of girls we have is so great. We have the best time ever.

Q&A

Who’s your favorite athlete and why?

Charlotte North she plays for Boston College lacrosse. She’s just gritty. She’s tough.

What was the last television show you binge watched?

The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite food to order when out to eat

Buffalo chicken cheesesteak.

What was the last book you read?

The Kite Runner

