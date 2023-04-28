Alexa Panagopoylos’ parents, Gus and Dawn, were a bit worried she might not make it at the start of her softball career.

After all, Panagopoylos would field a ball at shortstop and almost pirouette as she made a throw.

“They were a little nervous,” Panagopoylos said. “I would twist in a circle, almost like I was doing ballet.”

Things eventually worked out just fine for Panagopoylos. The Hammonton High School senior evolved into one of the state’s top power hitters. The third baseman is batting .467 (21 for 45) with eight home runs and 23 RBIs. She has 87 career hits, including 21 home runs.

Panagopoylos, 18, lives in the Atco section of Waterford Township with her parents and brothers Nick, 19, and Anthony, 14. She will continue her education and softball career at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.

In a telephone interview Thursday night, she discussed several topics, including her early days a cheerleader

On why she’s having such a great season

I feel really comfortable. Ever since I committed (last July) to Siena for softball, it took a whole stresser off me. I have nothing to worry about. I was really comfortable going into the season. I don't have to worry about anything anymore. I just go up there with a plan, and I try to execute it and sometimes it works.

On why she chose Siena

I just loved the campus. I just loved the area. The coaches were so awesome. They were in touch with me for a year before I committed. All the girls on the team were awesome too.

On her college major and career plans

I want to major in political science. I’m not entirely sure what I want to do when I grow up, but I want to do something in the law.

On her decision to major in political science

I’ve always had an interest in politics. Me and mom like to go back and forth about it all the time. Even though I might not have the same views as her, we go back and forth and have educated conversations. It’s good to be involved in the world.

On what she does to relax

I like to hang out with my friends. I love to go to the movies. I try to go to the movies when I can. I just like going out, sitting in the theater, have a good time, watch a movie, eat some candy and popcorn.

On graduating from Hammonton

It’s really upsetting for me. I had such a great three years at Hammonton for softball. It was such a fun ride. I love all the girls, and it was so fun. I hated watching the seniors go (in the past), and now I'm in that place. It’s so weird.

On being the old girl and the middle child

It stinks being the only girl because sometimes my brothers will gang up on me. But it’s also good because my parents will stick up for me because I’m the only girl.

On her passion for cheerleading and why she gave it up

I started cheerleading before I started playing softball, so it was hard for me to actually quit. I cheered for Interboro Hornets Cheerleading in Pine Hill. I loved cheerleading. It was a different me. I got to be whoever I wanted on the floor whenever we performed. I gave it up when I was around 9 years old because that’s when I started travel ball.