My Life: Emma Peretti of Hammonton is a basketball and track and field standout headed to Yale

Emma Peretti’s impressive basketball career almost never got started.

The Hammonton High School senior got hit in the face with the ball during a passing drill when she was 6 years old.

“Believe it or not I actually quit,” she said. “We were lined up. We were practicing chest passes. I took one right to the face. I cried, and I called it quits right there.”

Peretti didn’t take the sport up again until the fourth grade after watching her older sister Sara star for a travel team.

“I realized how much I missed the sport and how I wanted to be out on that court, playing and scoring,” she said. “It’s a good thing I felt the way I did watching my sister play. I can’t imagine life without basketball.”

Nowadays, Peretti, 17, is keeping the family tradition going. She is averaging 17.8 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-6). She delivered one of the season’s best efforts when she scored 29 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in a 63-42 win over Holy Spirit on Wednesday.

Peretti also has continued a family tradition with her 1,348 career points. Her father, Frank, a 1992 Hammonton graduate, and Sara, a 2019 Hammonton graduate, also scored more than 1,000 career points.

“(Scoring 1,000 points) is something I had been working towards ever since I started playing," Emma said. "Because my dad did it, I wanted to do it. Seeing Sara do it, made me think it was possible.”

Despite all her basketball success, Peretti will pursue a track and field career at Yale University. She won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League discus titles and was the South Jersey Group III shot put champion last spring.

Peretti doesn’t rest on her basketball and track and field laurels. In the fall she played goalie for the Blue Devils' girls soccer team.

Peretti lives in Hammonton and is the youngest of Stacy and Frank Peretti’s three daughters. Sara, 21, is currently a senior on the Muhlenberg College women’s basketball team in Pennsylvania. Annabella Peretti, 19, finished top in her class at Hammonton and now attends the University of Pittsburgh.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Emma discussed several topics, including who is the best shooter in the family.

On being a three-sport athlete

I guess I play them out of habit. I always liked doing different things. I did soccer growing up. I did basketball. It never came to me to give up one for the other. It’s always something new, and the cycle just keeps going. I think that’s what kept me so interested in sports, taking that step away and always looking forward to coming back.

On her decision to attend Yale

Why not Yale? (laughs). It was a great opportunity that I got. When I went and I did my official visit, I fell in love with the school. I fell in love with the people. I fell in love with everything that Yale is about. They have my major, which is architecture. I felt at home there and for me that’s a feeling that I didn’t get at any other college I went to.

On why she wants to major in architecture

My dad works in construction. He really influenced me a lot in thinking that way and really appreciating buildings and the little things around us that we kind of overlook. He’s very interested in looking at houses on Zillow. I’m always around my dad. He took an interest in that and so did I. I’ve just liked looking at houses. I dream of flipping houses.

On choosing track and field over basketball for college

It was a tough decision but after my junior basketball season and seeing the colleges that were reaching out, I did realize, 'Hey, I have more opportunities with track.’ But again it was a win-win situation because I love both sports. The good thing about doing college track is I started in the sixth grade. It’s kind of new to me still.

On being the youngest in her family

It’s got its pros and cons. A lot of people think the baby has it the easiest. But I learned so much from my older sisters, watching them fail, watching them succeed. That really shaped me into the person I am and gave me my character. They can get yelled at for something, and you learn: don’t do that.

On what she does to relax

I do have a job. I work at a pizza place (Ninos Pizzarama). But my favorite thing is just family time. I am such a big family person. Those are the people who are going to love you the most no matter what.

On her basketball career and time at Hammonton coming to an end

You try not to think about it, especially with how fast the season is going. Everything has to come to an end at some point. It’s just a matter of time. We try to get through each day one at a time.

On who’s the best shooter in the family

(Laughs) Given I never saw my dad play, I’m going to go with me.