My life: Cea’anai Jackson-Williams of Atlantic City High School girls basketball

Cea’anai Jackson-Williams grew up a cheerleader and a basketball player.
Eventually, her success on the court caused the Atlantic City High School senior to leave cheerleading behind.
“I continued to cheer up until eighth grade,” she said. “But as I got older, I realized what basketball could do for me. I stopped cheering and started taking basketball more seriously.”
The 6-foot-3 Jackson-Williams is averaging 10.6 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Vikings, who are 8-7 but have played one of the state’s toughest schedules. Atlantic City plays Lenape 11 a.m. Saturday in a Battle by the Bay showcase game at Atlantic City. The Vikings are a South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League contender. Lenape is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Jackson-Williams has dedicated the season to her late grandfather Gregory Jackson, who was a standout player at Pleasantville in the 1970s.
“I wanted to continue his legacy,” Jackson-Williams said.
Jackson-Williams, 17, grew up and lives in the West Side section of Atlantic City, where she lives with her mother Christa Jackson and step-father Billy young. Jackson-Williams’ father is Shawn Williams, and she has four brothers, three sisters and a step-sister.
Jackson-Williams spent her first three high school years at ACIT before transferring to Atlantic City for her senior season.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Jackson-Williams discuss several topics, including her hopes to be a part of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
On playing in the Battle by the Bay
That means a lot. This is the first time I’ll be playing in the Battle. I grew up going to (Battle by the Bay) games. It’s my hometown, my home school. I just want to go out and play hard and win.
On Atlantic City’s season so far
We’re having an OK season. There’s not one time that we gave up. Playing all these tough games is getting us better for the playoffs.
On her college plans
I have one offer from Grayson College. That’s a Division I junior college in Texas. I have another offer from Lincoln Trail College in Illinois. (She is also considering Stockton University).
On her career plans
I want major in criminal justice, and I want to be a part of the DEA, the Drug Enforcement Agency. I watch a lot of criminal shows, like Criminal Minds or Chicago PD.
On being part of a big family
It’s definitely good. My family supports me no matter what my decisions are. They always have my back.
On playing for Vikings coach Jason Lantz
He always pushes you. He wants the best for you.
Q&A
What was the last television show you binge watched?
Criminal Minds
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Chick-fil-A
What was the last movie you watched?
Love & Basketball
What type of music do you listen to before games to get pumped up?
Jersey club music
