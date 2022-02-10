My Life: Bridget Dudas of Pinelands Regional

Bridget Dudas made a prediction after her 8th grade sports awards ceremony at Pinelands Middle School.

She told her mom Cindy that she was going to score 1,000 career points in high school.

“I don’t know exactly what mad me say it,” Dudas said. “I just knew if I had something to work for the next four years, I would push myself even harder than if I didn’t have a goal I was trying to achieve.”

Fast forward to last Monday when the now Pinelands Regional High School senior basketball standout stole the ball at halfcourt and sank a 5-foot baseline shot at Brick Township reach the milestone.

Dudas turned to her mom in the stands and said, “Mom, I did it.”

The 5-foot-8 Dudas is averaging 20.6 points this season. She is also a standout soccer and lacrosse player for Pinelands.

Dudas, 18, lives in Tuckerton with her mom, dad Pete and 14-year-old brother Alex.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Dudas discussed several topics, including her interest in psychology.

On how she started playing basketball

When I was in fifth grade, my dad say, ‘Hey, when I was younger, I used to play basketball. You should give it a try.’ I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll give it a shot.’ I just (developed) such a love for the sport. When I was younger, I also played soccer. I was really invested soccer, but I started to love basketball more as I got older.

On what she likes about basketball

It’s such a personal sport. There’s only five people out on the court, and you all have to work together to win games. The teamwork and working hard together is one of the most important things to me. The connections that you make as a team are the best thing about it.

On scoring her 1,000th career point

Honestly, I still have really processed it completely. It really means a lot to me because I’ve been working for it ever since I was a freshman. Just the fact that I hit it, I still can’t believe it.

On being an older sister

It’s really cool thing. I like watching (Alex) grow up and seeing him go through all the rec programs and watching him play in games. It’s really cool because I’ve been there before. That he’s about to getting into his high school career is really exciting for me. I love supporting him.

On her college plans

I’ve applied to quite a few schools. I’m still waiting to hear back from two of them, so far I’ve gotten accepted to all the schools I applied to, which is pretty cool. If I were to play sports in college, I don’t think it would be for the competition of it. It would be more for the fun, maybe a rec team or intramural. I really want to focus on my academics. I want to major in psychology.

On her interest in psychology

My main goal in life is to be able to help other people. Knowing that a lot of people go through a lot of different things with their mental health. I want to be able to make a difference in those people’s lives. I feel like psychology might be the best way to reach them whether it be a therapist or a psychologist. I’ve struggled with quite a few things, and I’ve gotten through things that people have helped me with. They’ve made such a positive impact on my life and I want to have the same positive impact on other people’s lives.

On how she handles the rigors of being a three-sport athlete

Since I’ve been playing sports most of my life, it’s just ingrained in my life that I have to get through it. When I show up to practice and games, I know that I have my friends there. I can see my friends after the sport. When it’s said and done that’s what keeps me going, knowing I have people who have my back.

Q&A

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Kobe Bryant – I really like what he stands for. I like his mentality on everything.

What’s the last movie or TV show you watched?

The movie Soul Surfer

Favorite food to order when out to eat

I really like Buffalo chicken wraps or Buffalo chicken wings. Anything Buffalo. I like spicy foods.

Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

The Bengals.

