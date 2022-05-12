My Life: Austin Hudak of Hammonton is hooked on the javelin

It didn’t take Austin Hudak long to learn the javelin was the track and field event for him.

The Hammonton High School senior is now one of the best in the state.

“The first week of practice (as a freshman) the coach ran us through all the events and taught us the basics,” Hudak said. “The moment I picked up the javelin I knew that was going to be my thing. I just like the way it felt.”

This spring he won the javelin at the Woodbury Relays with a throw of 193 feet, 10 inches, the second best throw in the state this season, according to nj.milesplit.com.

Hudak finished fourth at last year’s Meet of Champions. He will defend his title at the Atlantic County championships Wednesday at Buena Regional.

Track and field isn't his only sport. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hudak also was standout linebacker for the Blue Devils football team. He made 75 tackles last fall.

Hudak credits his mom Rachael with getting him involved in sports. Hudak also has an 11-year-old sister Ava Hudak, who he says is into horseback riding.

He plans to pursue track and field in college but has not decided on a school.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Hudak discussed several topics, including his current college plans.

On how he started in sports

I was raised by a single mother and she got me into baseball, basketball and football. She was an athlete herself, soccer and softball. She grew up outside and wanted the same thing for me. I did (football, basketball and baseball) all year round until I got to high school, and I focused on football more. My freshman year (Hammonton assistant football and track and field coach Tony DeRosa) told me to try out for track and I fell in love with that too.

On being enthusiastic for sports

I always loved sports. When I was a kid, I would always go outside, throw the football up in the air, hit off the tee. I always loved sports, still do.

On growing up in Hammonton

It’s good. It’s a small town. Mostly everyone knows everyone. Me and my friends have a good time. I used to ride my bike around. A lot of farm fields, we’d go out there and mess around. I was at Hammonton Lake a lot for sports. Football is the main sport. Coach Raso (Hammonton head football coach Jim Raso) makes sure everyone takes it seriously and every one on the team is on board.

On the technical aspect of throwing the javelin

It’s very technical. I like the way it feels coming off your hands. When you get a good throw, you get to watch it soar through the air. That’s the best thing I like about it. But it is very technical. I have to constantly work on my steps, my plant, my follow through. It’s a lot.

On his college plans

I was looking at multiple colleges, recently I got a full offer from Holy Family (a Division II school in Philadelphia). But I’m also looking at Stockton. I might stay around this area and see if I can progress from there. I was late to the recruiting process because I thought I was going to college for football, and I just switched.

On his career plans

Pretty sure I want to be a businessman and see if I can get into real estate, stocks. I just want to be financially free when I’m older.

On what he does to relax

I like going to the gym. I also ride a quad bike. I like riding that around the farm fields. I have a basketball net. I shoot around, but mostly it’s the gym and keeping up with my school work.

On being a big brother

I like it. I take care of her, make sure she’s good, try to lead her in the right direction. I love her.

Q&A

Who’s your favorite athlete and why?

Lebron James – He’s a very strong individual and he works hard.

Favorite food to order when out to dinner?

I love steak. I like cheesesteaks, mac and cheese.

What was the last movie or television show you watched?

Forest Gump

What was the last book you read?

You are the Placebo

