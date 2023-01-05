My Life: Archie Lawler of Lower Cape May Regional High School

Archie Lawler and his Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball teammates began last season with high expectations.

The Caper Tigers finished a disappointing 9-18.

Lower used that performance as motivation for this season. So far, the results cannot be argued with. The Caper Tigers began Thursday with a 6-0 record. They will play Holy Cross Prep 4 p.m. Saturday in the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit.

Lawler, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior, is averaging 15.8 points and six rebounds this season.

“I think our team this year is experienced,” he said. “Last year we didn’t have a great year, but we have the same team back and we had so many big games against great teams last year. We’re an old team now. We’re experienced. That’s what’s helping us.”

Lawler is also a football standout for Lower. The wide receiver/linebacker caught 21 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns last fall. He will continue his football career at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. He will major in business.

“I liked a lot of things about the school,” he said of Carnegie Mellon. “The main thing for me was the academics. I really like the area too.”

Lawler lives in West Cape May. He is the second of Elaine and Sam Lawler’s children. His sister Chloe, 19, plays soccer for Old Dominion University. His brother Shane, 11, is in the sixth grade.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Lawler discussed several topics, including who is the best athlete in the Lawler family.

On how he started playing sports

The first sport I played was soccer back in kindergarten, maybe before that. My sister was a big soccer player. Then I started playing basketball. Football I didn’t start until I was in the eighth grade.

On using the 2021-22 basketball season as motivation for this season

Me and the other seniors this is our last shot at (high school basketball). We thought (last year) was going to be a great year. I think other people thought that too. I honestly think it was a positive for this year. We have some experience from last year but also the extra motivation.

On playing in the Seagull Classic

I love those (showcase) games. We played in the (Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend) too. The neutral (courts) are great. You get people from both sides coming to watch, people from other teams. I think the vibe in those gyms is just awesome.

On playing football in college

I wasn’t even going to play in high school. I got convinced to play by some of the coaching staff at Lower. It ended up being a great decision. It’s what I’m playing next year, and I ended up loving it.

On how important sports are in his family

It’s huge. My dad played football at Lehigh. He’s really into sports. He coached me and my brother and sister since we were really young. My mom is super into it too. She was a big basketball player in high school. My brother plays three sports.

On how his family settled in Cape May County

My family always vacationed down here. We used to live in New York City. We lived by Central Park. We ended up moving down here about 10 years ago.

On what he does to relax

I love the beach. I play some video games now and then. We go to the Cove Beach in Cape May. It’s all the way at the end. There’s a lot of locals there.

On his expectations for the rest of the basketball season

I just want to keep what we’re doing now going. We have a good group of guys. There’s high morale in the locker room, try to contend for our (division) and hopefully the CAL.

On attending Lower Cape May

I would say it’s almost like one big family. I know that sounds corny, but you walk in the hallways and you know almost everybody you see. I’ll say hi to 12 different teachers, and I’ve never been in their class. Everybody knows everybody else.

On who’s the best athlete in the Lawler family

That’s a tough one. Obviously, I’m going to have to go with myself, but no one else is going to like that.

Q&A

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Jalen Hurts - He had a long road to get here. He had a lot doubters and has proved himself now.

What show are you currently binge watching?

Breaking Bad

Favorite food to order when out to dinner

Chicken parm

What was last book you read?

The Last Lecture