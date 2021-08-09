Mustangs to feature talented backfield

Mainland also hopes to get a boost at the skill positions from sophomore running back Stephen Ordille and sophomore wide receiver Jamie Tyson.

Smith said much of Mainland’s success will depend on how it plays on the offensive and defensive lines, an area where the Mustangs struggled for consistency last season.

Paul Lombardo (6-3, 240), Nate Wagner (5-11, 190) and Danny Smith (6-4, 270) return on the offensive line.

“This is the biggest offensive and defensive lines we’ve had since I’ve been back at Mainland,” said Smith, who took over the program in 2016. “We do have some size and athleticism. It (line play) has been a big focal point for us.”

The Mainland defense will rely on nose guard Jeff Misa, linebacker JJ Sinclair and defensive back Joe Sheeran.

Mainland is also trying to overcome a few injuries as it prepares for the season. Sophomore wide receiver Cohen Cook (fractured ankle), junior wide receiver/linebacker Nick Wagner (shoulder), and sophomore linebacker Hunter Watson (shoulder) have all been sidelined. All were expected to be key contributors.

The Mustangs have just six seniors on the roster.

“We played a lot of young kids last year,” Smith said. “It gave us a lot of experience. The key for us is our offensive line and our linebackers. It’s how quickly they develop and mature during the season. I think we have a potential to make a little bit of noise this year.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.