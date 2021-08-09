Mustangs to feature talented backfield

The Mainland Regional High School football team has featured one of the state’s top running backs in junior Ja’Briel Mace the past two years.
But this season opponents won’t be able to focus solely on Mace.
Mainland will start Marlon Leslie, a Pleasantville transfer, at quarterback.
“It’s a luxury to get that (a standout quarterback and running back) at this level,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “(Leslie) and Ja’Briel work really well together. It gives us a potentially lethal combination.”
Mace rushed for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. But last fall he and the whole Mainland team never got on track. Mace missed a pair of games with a concussion, and the team was shutdown because of COVID-19. Mace rushed for 327 yards in four games.
“He’s a great leader on the field,” Smith said. “A great person for our young kids to look up to and see his work ethic.”
Leslie threw for 656 yards and nine TDs as a Pleasantville freshman in 2019. Several colleges have shown interest in him as both a quarterback and a defensive back.
“He’s one of the fastest kids on the team, if not the fastest kid,” Smith said. “He’s a big kid to play quarterback, and he’s got that speed, which we hopefully can unleash.”
Mainland also hopes to get a boost at the skill positions from sophomore running back Stephen Ordille and sophomore wide receiver Jamie Tyson.
Smith said much of Mainland’s success will depend on how it plays on the offensive and defensive lines, an area where the Mustangs struggled for consistency last season.
Paul Lombardo (6-3, 240), Nate Wagner (5-11, 190) and Danny Smith (6-4, 270) return on the offensive line.
“This is the biggest offensive and defensive lines we’ve had since I’ve been back at Mainland,” said Smith, who took over the program in 2016. “We do have some size and athleticism. It (line play) has been a big focal point for us.”
The Mainland defense will rely on nose guard Jeff Misa, linebacker JJ Sinclair and defensive back Joe Sheeran.
Mainland is also trying to overcome a few injuries as it prepares for the season. Sophomore wide receiver Cohen Cook (fractured ankle), junior wide receiver/linebacker Nick Wagner (shoulder), and sophomore linebacker Hunter Watson (shoulder) have all been sidelined. All were expected to be key contributors.
The Mustangs have just six seniors on the roster.
“We played a lot of young kids last year,” Smith said. “It gave us a lot of experience. The key for us is our offensive line and our linebackers. It’s how quickly they develop and mature during the season. I think we have a potential to make a little bit of noise this year.”
