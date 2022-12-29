Must win: Update on Bob Hutchings; Eagles injuries; TV ratings and Naji Marshall

A few updates and thoughts from our travels along the holiday high school basketball tournament scene:

Stockton University assistant men’ s basketball coach Bob Hutchings continues to recover from a massive heart attack he suffered last month.

Hutchings condition has stabilized but he underwent surgery Wednesday to have both legs amputated below the knees.

Stockton head coach Scott Bittner has helped start a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/7646ddc0 to help the Hutchings family with medical and rehabilitation costs.

Hutchings has been a part of the local basketball scene for nearly 50 years. He graduated from Millville High School in 1969, where as a junior point guard nicknamed “Hondo” he co-captained a team that won 26 games and the South Jersey Group IV championship. Hutchings played professionally in Holland and then was an assistant on coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first coaching staff at Army in 1975. He returned to South Jersey in the 1980s, coaching the Bridgeton High School boys from 1981-87.

As Bittner tweeted Thursday, “He's been fighting like crazy and it looks like he has saved his life. Unfortunately yesterday he had had both legs amputated below the knee.With this comes crazy expenses.If u can spare one less night out here is a (way) to help!”

Time to panic?

For 14 games, except for a blip on a Monday night against the Washington Commanders, things went smoothly for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But then Jalen Hurts was injured.

Lane Johnson is expected to be out for the remainder of the regular season with a abdominal/groin injury.

Avonte Maddox has a serious toe injury.

The Dallas Cowboys scored 40 points.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 13-2 Eagles haven’t clinched the NFC East. They haven’t clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Winning a Super Bowl or even getting to the Super Bowl is never easy. All winning teams must overcome adversity at point.

The Eagles are just dealing with what all winning teams face during the course of a long season,

So stay calm Eagles fans, however, if Philadelphia loses to the New Orleans Saints this Sunday and few more key players get hurt ….

Trivia Trivia

St. Augustine boys basketball coach Paul Rodio will begin Friday with 996 career wins. Former St. Anthony coach Bob Hurley (1,185 career wins) is the only boys coach in state history with more than 1,000 career wins.

Rodio is the career win leader among active coaches. Who is in second place and how many wins does he have?

Answer below.

An AC native makes his NBA mark

Atlantic City native Naji Marshall has become a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The third-year pro is averaging 12 points and 4.2 rebounds in 27 minutes this month. The 6-foot-7 small forward scored a career-high 22 and made four 3-pointers in a 113-93 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Marshall, 24, was born in Atlantic City, spent his summers and vacations here, but went to high school and lived most of the year in Maryland. He is the first NBA player with Atlantic City roots since Lou Roe played with the Golden State Warriors in 1996-97.

Nothing beats the NFL on TV

A total of 6.83 million people watched the NBA’s top two teams - the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics - play on Christmas.

At the same time, a total of 22.75 million watched a horrible football game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams.

If football dominated baseball in the TV ratings on its one of baseball’s marquee days, we would never hear the end of it.

The national media would be filled with stories about baseball is dying, too boring and losing touch with the younger generation.

The sport itself, these stories would suggest, might not exist in 20 years.

Are we going to read the same thing about the NBA this week?

I think not and rightfully so.

Baseball is fine. Basketball is fine. Football is king. That’s all these TV numbers mean.

Trivia answer

John Valore of Holy Cross Prep in Burlington County is second to Rodio in career wins among active coaches with 732 victories.