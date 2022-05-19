Must win: Undefeated Southern boys volleyball team begins state title quest

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team last won a state title in 2017

“Without a doubt," Southern Coach Eric Maxwell said, "we’re especially motivated this spring because we feel like it’s been too long.”

Five years without a state title may not seem like much of a championship drought but it is for Southern. Few South Jersey and Ocean County high school programs in any sport can match the Rams record of success.

This spring Southern is again one of New Jersey’s best. The Rams (27-0) have dropped just two sets all season. They are the top seed in the South Jersey playoff bracket and will begin the postseason by hosting either No. 17 seed Washington Township or No. 16 seed Pleasantville on Tuesday.

“They’re just clicking,” Maxwell said of the Rams, “and the work ethic is phenomenal. They bring their hard work and enthusiasm into the gym regardless of what we did the day before.”

How did volleyball become such a big deal at Southern?

“The game is such a fun game,” Maxwell said. “It starts there.”

Maxwell took over the program in 2000. He has a 675-102 career record and has won six state titles.

The Rams have featured some of South Jersey and Ocean County’s most talented athletes, notably Ryan Fredrickson, Liam Maxwell and current Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

Sophomore Angelo Addiego and junior Lucas Kean spark this year’s team. The 6-foot-4 Kean leads Southern with 264 kills, while Addiego has 531 assists. Southern also relies on a core of talented and dedicated seniors.

“Maybe I’m biased but I think Lucas is the best outside hitter in the state,” Maxwell said. “Angelo as a sophomore running our offense, I’m astounded at how quickly he’s come along.”

Volleyball is a way of life at Southern. Most of the Rams play year-round as part of the Southern Ocean Volleyball Club.

“The kids worked really hard during the winter months,” Maxwell said. “They played a lot of tournaments and really connected. That chemistry just rolled into our season. It’s so nice because we don’t have to go through a preseason in early March and get the guys jelling because they’ve been doing that since really September.”

The Rams are predominantly volleyball players first.

“It doesn’t mean that they don’t miss a couple of months here and there (to play other sports),” Maxwell said. “But on some level it’s a year-round commitment. It’s just the nature of it. The important thing is they do the year-round because they love the game. I don’t feel like we’re dragging them into the gym. The off-season stuff is not mandatory but for the most part they’re all there.”

Maxwell can’t coach the club team during the school year, under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association rules. Robert Kraft, who was a member of Southern’s first state title team in 2008, serves as the SOVBC head coach. Alumni also have returned to become involved in the high school team. Fredrickson and fellow Southern alum Eric Sharkey are current Rams assistants.

“It excites me that their interest goes on beyond their playing days at Southern,” Maxwell said. “A lot of these guys have played at the college level, but they keep coming back. It makes me proud of what we’ve been able to do here.”

As they do every season, the Rams have played one of the state’s toughest schedules this spring. They have already won their sixth-straight Shore Conference title. They have beaten every opponent 2-0 except for 2-1 wins over Scotch Plains-Fanwood and St. Joseph Metuchen.

‘I’m glad that we lost a couple of sets,” Maxwell said, “because at some point you want to get tested. We lost those couple of sets and we responded really well. You don’t want to go into the state tournament without having had those tests.”

To win a state title this spring Southern will have to manage the expectations created by their sparkling regular season and the pressure of their past success.

“I’m not a huge fan of being undefeated,” Maxwell said with a laugh. “But right now, it is what it is. We haven’t really talked about it much. I’ve said a couple of times, ‘Guys just keep in mind, our goal is not to go undefeated. Our goal is to win a state championship.’ The kids just seem to be rolling with it. I think as long as I don’t make a big deal about it they’re going to be fine.”

