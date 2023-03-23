Let’s say you’re a former high school or college athlete.

You were pretty good back in your day.

But now you’re in your late 20s or early 30s and you haven’t quite gotten that competitive gene out of your system.

Where should you turn to recapture a bit of your former athletic life?

Become a high school official.

“No way,” you say.

You’ve read the newspaper stories of officials being attacked by parents, players and coaches. You’ve seen the video of above incidents in the news and social media. Maybe you’ve picked up a technical foul or two back in your playing days.

“I’m not going through that,” you argue.

Let me change your mind.

First of all, there’s a shortage of officials. The Atlantic County Umpires Association this spring has told local middle schools that the association will no longer be able to service their games.

“It's really tough,” said Joe Rossi, the president of the association, which serves Atlantic and Cape May counties. “It’s a struggle to recruit.”

How officials are sometimes treated is one reason for the shortage, but there are others.

The 4 p.m. start for most high school events eliminates many people with 9-5 jobs.

“People come out of college,” Rossi said. "They have a real job. I think back on the day most of our umpires were teachers. They would readily come out of the classroom and go umpire a game. We haven’t had that influx of teachers in the past few years.”

Many older officials are retiring or physically can’t officiate anymore. The games, especially baseball, can drag.

“There’s no clock,” Rossi said, “and the Northeast weather doesn’t help us.”

Those are the negatives. But officials are still needed.

Why become one?

First of all, I’ve met multiple basketball and football officials in my travels around the South Jersey sports scene. They’re good people. Really, they are! They want what is best for their sport and communities.

Officiating is a way to stay involved in sports. You are part of a team again. There is electricity when gyms are packed, or when two talented pitchers are about to duel on the baseball or softball fields.

Officials are at the center of the action.

“I love being around players,” Rossi said. “I love being around the game when you don’t play it anymore. There’s a lot of energy when you have a crowded park. When you have a competitive game, the skill level and energy is high. It’s loving the game.”

Now, if you become an official, you will get yelled at by parents, coaches and players. There’s no way around that. Officials have heard it from the crowd since the start of sports. Keep in mind the movie “Kill the Umpire” debuted in 1950.

“The perception is you’re going to get grief,” Rossi said. "There’s always somebody who has interest in the game. You would be foolish as an umpire to take that field and not expect that a 50/50 call is not going to cause a response.”

But keep in my mind there are hundreds of high school sporting events played where little happens, where officials barely hear a peep from fans, players and coaches. No one talks about those contests.

“It’s only those (confrontational) moments that get amplified,” Rossi said, “especially nowadays. It’s not that often the magic words are used, and it’s really not that often. A big part of this is not so much the rules but working with and managing people.”

Officials also form their own team. There is camaraderie with their fellow officials.

“It’s a fun experience,” Rossi said. "It’s an avocation. We all have (other) jobs. You take pride in rules knowledge, rules application, working with coaches.”

Finally, officiating is a way to put a couple extra dollars in your pocket. Umpires receive $88 for a varsity baseball game. Rossi hopes that figure is at least $100 per game soon.

So, pick up a whistle or get a blue umpire shirt. Rossi said people interested in becoming umpires can email him at joerossi61@comcast.net.

The best reason to become an official is it’s a chance to give back, a chance to ensure that today’s high school athletes get the same experience you did as a player.

And just remember the best official is an anonymous official.

“The thing about umpiring is that if you did a great job,” Rossi said, “you weren’t noticed.”

Not noticed but definitely needed.