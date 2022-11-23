Must win: Two members of the local sports community need our help and thoughts

You meet the best people in gyms, at baseball diamonds and football fields or any other place sports are held.

Lifelong relationships are built.

Life lessons are shared.

This week two of the local sports community’s friends need our help and thoughts.

Stockton University men’s assistant basketball coach Bob Hutchings suffered a massive heart attack last week. Former Holy Spirit baseball coach Jason Downey underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured brain aneurysm Saturday.

Hutchings is in Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Downey is in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division in Atlantic City.

Both are fighting.

“I just always think ex-athletes and coaches respond to this type of adversity in a different manner than other people,” Stockton men’s basketball coach Scott Bittner said. “They’re used to competing. It’s tough, but there’s some inspiration in it too.”

Hutchings has been a part of the local basketball scene for nearly 50 years.

He graduated from Millville High School in 1969, where as a junior point guard nicknamed “Hondo” he co-captained a team that won 26 games and the South Jersey Group IV championship.

From there, he played at Wheeling University in West Virginia, scoring more than 1,000 points in four seasons.

Hutchings played professionally in Holland and then was an assistant on coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first coaching staff at Army in 1975. He returned to South Jersey in the 1980s, coaching the Bridgeton boys from 1981-87. He went 91-57 and won the Cape-Atlantic League championship in 1987. Hutchings also was the head men’s coach at Cumberland County College from 1999-2004 and has been a long-time Stockton assistant.

Bittner has fielded a constant stream of text messages and phone calls from people wanting to know how Hutchings is doing.

“He’s a treasure,” Bittner said of Hutchings. “He’s a basketball lifer. He has a deep-seated love for something, and it keeps him going.”

Bittner told the Stockton players about what had happened to Hutchings after last week’s game at DeSales University.

The tears flowed.

“I had kids apologize for crying,” Bittner said. “I let them know that’s ok. You’re in a room full of guys you consider family. This is the time to sort through your emotions.”

Downey was the pitching coach on the Holy Spirit baseball team that won the 2015 state Non-Public B championship. He later served as head coach. A standout pitcher at Rutgers, Downey also pitched in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

He is married to Alicia Hall Downey, one of the top athletes in Holy Spirit history. The couple has three young children.

After hearing what had happened to Downey, his good friend and Spirit athletic director Steve Normane felt helpless.

Normane’s wife suggested he start a GoFundMe page for the Downey family.

“I said no at first,” Normane said. “It’s the last thing Jay would want. He’s so generous, and he doesn’t want attention on himself.”

Eventually, Normane relented, primarily because he knew Downey would be the first one to help him if he was in need.

Since it began this past weekend, the page at https://gofund.me/4a8efff3 has raised more than $60,000.

“This is another battle for him,” Normane said. “I wanted to put something out there for him because I know he’s touched the lives of so many people in so many different communities. We thought we’d raise 10, maybe 20 thousand dollars. It’s a testament to Jay that it is more than (60 thousand). Everybody loves him, and they know how selfless he is.”

Both Normane and Bittner used the word fight when talking about what their friends are going through.

Coaches constantly ask athletes to fight.

“The crazy thing,” Bittner said, “(is the players) think you’re just trying to win basketball games. But you’re really trying to help prepare them for life.”

That’s what sports can do.

Give one the skills to fight the battle of their lives and the community do it with.