Must win: Stephanie Gaitley returns home to Ocean City to give Red Raiders a fresh start

Stephanie Gaitley looked at her past before deciding to apply for the Ocean City High School girls basketball job.

Gaitley began a storied basketball life by playing at Ocean City for Pat Dougherty from 1974-78. Gaitley, then known as Stephanie Vanderslice, was a scoring and rebounding star, and the team went 100-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League during that time.

“Mrs. Dougherty had such a profound effect on me,” Gaitley said. ‘When I thought about the job, I said, ‘You know what. I was able to gain so much from my experience with her.’ I thought if we could do that, what a difference that could make. My high school coach helped me on the path to my life. Maybe we can impact one or two kids that way.”

Gaitley, who compiled a 684-393 record in 36 seasons as a Division I women’s college basketball coach, made her Red Raiders coaching debut Thursday night as Ocean City played at rival Mainland Regional. For Gaitley, coaching the Red Raiders is practically a family reunion. Her sister Coco Vanderslice, also a former Ocean City basketball standout, and nephew Jack Davis are assistant coaches.

The Ocean City opening came at the perfect time for both Gaitley and the school. Gaitley’s tenure at Fordham University ended last summer. She led the Rams to nine postseason berths and two Atlantic-10 championships in her 11 seasons at the New York City school.

Meanwhile, Ocean City, a perennial Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball power, needed a coach. Gaitley was in the midst of her normal summer routine of running basketball camps down the shore.

Gaitley’s brother Harry Vanderslice told her the team was looking for some alumni to run some summer practices.

“My sister Coco and I said ‘we’ll run tonight,’ ” Gaitley said. “Coco and I really fell in love with the girls. They are such a cute group. Someone there said, ‘The job is open. Would you be interested?’ I said, 'I’m not sure.' I really wanted to take some time off.”

But people kept asking and Gaitley kept thinking about it.

She and Coco decided to coach together.

“To be able to do it at your alma mater that was a big part of my life, my family’s life,” Gaitley said. “To coach with your sister and nephew is special. It seemed like all the pieces were right.”

Ocean City needed a coach because the Ocean City Board of Education in the spring voted not to rehire Mike Cappelletti after players and parents had complained about him at previous meetings. The way the situation played out benefited no one - not the players, the school, the program or Cappelletti.

Gaitley said she looks at this season as a fresh start for the Red Raiders.

“I didn’t want to know what happened,” she said. “I didn’t want to judge anybody. There’s always two sides to every story and the truth kind of lies somewhere in between. I felt bad for what happened with the coach. I felt bad for what happened with the kids. I didn’t want to put myself in the middle. I just said, ‘Hey, this is a new start. I’m not going to judge anybody or anything last year. Let’s just move forward.’ ”

Ocean City should be among the CAL’s top teams. Twice a week the Red Raiders get to the gym at 6:30 a.m. for extra skill work. Gaitley said the Red Raiders have a good mix of talent and will start four seniors but have a large group of freshmen.

“We’re going to run a motion offense, try to get people involved,” she said. “Try to pick up some points through some pressure defense. But mix it up kind of according to who we’re playing.”

As for coaching high school opposed to college, Gaitley said it’s a lot of the same, just less.

“I’ll be as stern on them about the details as I’m with the college kids,” she said. “But they can’t process as much as the college kids because they’re younger. In college you have 10 offenses, we probably have two. These are bright kids. We’re just trying to keep it simple for them.”

Just as important as the Xs and Os, maybe more so, Gaitley has filled the preseason with fun, team-building activities.

A few days ago, Santa Claus showed up at a practice to deliver the Red Raiders team sneakers. Last month, the Red Raiders players and coaching staff marched and dribbled across the island, doing layups at each court while raising money to battle cancer.

The word Gaitley often uses when she talks about the Red Raiders is joy.

“These kids have gone through COVID,” she said. “There was what happened last year. One of the reasons I took this on was I kind of wanted these kids to have some joy with the game. Walk away their senior feeling like, ‘All right, that was fun.’ ”