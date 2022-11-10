Must win: Sometimes the road has been bumpy, but Ja'Briel Mace leads Mainland to sectional final

LINWOOD - Friday is the day Ja’Briel Mace and the rest of the Mainland Regional High School football team have anticipated since the senior running back first stepped on the field as a freshman in 2019.

The third-seeded Mustangs (9-1) play at top-seeded Middletown South (8-1) for the Central Jersey Group IV championship at 7 p.m. Not only can Mainland win its first sectional title since 2008, but Mace is 110 yards away from breaking Calvin Robinson’s school career rushing record of 4,010 yards, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

“You hope when you get players of his caliber that you can do something as a team,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. ‘The individual stuff will happen. The kids will run for yards, pass for yards and score touchdowns. You hope when you get that type of talent along with the (complimentary) talent around it you will ride it to something big.”

For all that Mace and his Mainland teammates have achieved, it has not been a straight line of success to this point.

Mace had to convince his mom Shauntey to even let him play football. Even when he couldn’t play as a young child he still found a way to get on the field, sprinting away from the sidelines to celebrate the touchdowns of his older brother Jaquan, a 2020 Mainland graduate.

"I always wanted to play,” Mace said. “But I have really bad asthma, so my mom didn’t want me to play. I begged her since my older brother played. My mom really couldn't keep me away from football. She finally gave me the opportunity to play when I was around 7-years-old.”

Mace wowed the South Jersey football community as a freshman in 2019, rushing for 1,389 yards and sparking the Mustangs to a 10-1 record.

“My expectations coming here was doing whatever I could,” he said, “to help Mainland get back to the top.”

But he struggled in 2020. The pandemic shortened that season. Mace also missed a couple of contests with a concussion.

His junior season was also a bit underwhelming as Mainland spent the year rebuilding. The Mustangs finished 4-6, and Mace rushed for 937 yards.

“I’m good at dealing with adversity,” Mace said. “I know you’re going to have to go through obstacles to get to where you want to be. I always think everything happens for a reason.”

Mace, who committed to Villanova University last summer, has excelled on both offense and defense this season. He has rushed for 1,151 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He has intercepted four passes and blocked a punt.

What he has achieved off the field is just as impressive.

“The thing that always stands out about Ja’Briel is what a great kid he is in the hallways of the school,” Smith said. “Everybody knows who he is, but he doesn’t carry that down the hallway. His football ability is second to none since I’ve been here, but as a person he might be one of the top five ever.”

Mace has already made his mark in the Mainland record book. His 24 rushing TDs this season broke the school record of 22 set by George Landis in 1966. Mace’s 57 career TDs are also a school record.

But Mace understands it’s what Mainland achieves as a team that will be the most important part of his Mustangs legacy.

“Me coming back after I graduate, it’s going to be good seeing my name in the record books,” he said, “but what I’m really looking forward to is seeing that title (banner) up there as well.”

Mainland will face one of the state’s premier programs Friday.T his will be Middletown South’s 23rd appearance in a sectional final. The Eagles have won 10 sectional titles.

Mainland is the underdog and that’s fine with Mace.

“I feel like this season no one has really given us a chance,” he said. “We have a chance right now to play for a title. I’m really excited. I’m at a loss for words.”