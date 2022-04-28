Must win: Retired Phillies staffer gives Ocean City a big league presence

Frank Coppenbarger retired three years ago after a nearly 40-year career in Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.

So where does he spend his time these days?

In a dugout, of course.

Did you expect anything less from a baseball lifer?

Coppenbarger joined the Ocean City High School baseball team as an assistant coach last season. Naturally, the Red Raiders won the state Group III championship, the first title in program history.

“I joked with everybody that they had never won it before I showed up,” Coppenbarger said with a smile.

Coppenbarger was a familiar face in the Phillies clubhouse for more than 30 years. He worked as the team’s equipment manager and then director of travel and clubhouse services. His office was to the right just as one entered the Phillies clubhouse.

Coppenbarger was with the Phillies when they reached the World Series in 1993 and 2009 and won the World Series in 2008. Before coming to the Phillies in 1988, he was the assistant equipment manager for the Cardinals for seven seasons.

Coppenbarger retired in May 2019 and soon moved to Ocean City with his wife, Cathie. At some point, he thought he would try to get involved in the local sports scene.

Local sports personality and former sports director at NBC 40 Pete Thompson introduced Coppenbarger to Ocean City baseball coach Andrew Bristol, who jumped at the chance to add Coppenbarger to the Red Raiders staff.

“You don’t turn down a guy from the Phillies,” Bristol said. “He knows his baseball. I have very little ego. The more help I can get the better. He was a great fit.”

Coppenbarger joining the Ocean City staff turned out to be a bit of kismet. He and Bristol discovered last season that they not only share the same birthday (April 9), but their late fathers were also born on the same date (May 11).

“It was just an instant connection between us,” Bristol said.

Coppenbarger pitches batting practice and hits ground balls during the Ocean City practices. In games, he gets the pinch hitters and runners ready.

“I started helping out,” he said after Ocean City lost to Egg Harbor Township 1-0 on Tuesday. “Really liked it, got involved, and I’m back for year two. The kids are all good kids.”

The assistant’s job has made for a smooth transition for Coppenbarger into retirement.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know (the other coaches), being with them and being friends with them,” he said. “It’s given me a circle of friends, something to do, and something that I like.”

Coppenbarger did have to make a few adjustments once he joined the staff, however. There are no courtesy runners for pitchers and catchers or re-entry rule in the big leagues. Of course, there is a world of difference between the games at Ocean City’s field at 6th Street and Bay Avenue and the contests played at Citizens Bank Park.

“They’re kids, and they make mistakes,” Coppenbarger said of the Red Raiders. “But I know big kids who get paid lots of money who make mistakes, too. It’s just different. The kids are great. They’re fun to be around. It’s good baseball.”

The players love to tap Coppenbarger for information on his big league life. They want to know what it’s like to travel with a major-league team.

But, what Coppenbarger does most of all is help the Red Raiders with their approach to the game. If the Red Raiders or an individual player are struggling, Coppenbarger can relate the problem to an issue a big league player or team had and explain how the major leaguers solved the situation.

“He teaches them how to be a ball player, like a major-league player,” Bristol said. “He’s like a father figure to them.”

Coppenbarger’s Phillies experience has come in handy with Ocean City in more ways than one. He helped design the rings the Red Raiders received for winning last year’s state championship. He had some prior experience. Coppenbarger was on the seven-person committee that helped design the Phillies' 2008 World Series rings.

Coppenbarger shows no signs of slowing down in his second baseball life.

“It’s not 162 games. No overnight trips,” he said. “It’s been fun. I’ll help as long as they want me and as long as my health allows me to do it.”

And the great thing about baseball is that even for someone who’s been around the game as long as Coppenbarger has, the sport can provide new experiences.

Winning a World Series is great. So is capturing a high school state title.

“As I told the kids last year,” Coppenbarger said with a smile, “They know I was with the Phillies when they won the World Series. I told them this (state title) is very special in its own way. I was never around something like that. It was a thrill.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.