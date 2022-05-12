Must win: Oakcrest boys track and field coach Les Petty set to retire after successful career

MAYS LANDING — Les Petty wanted a job as a physical education teacher and a track and field coach in 1988.

So, he sent his resume to every public school in New Jersey.

Literarily, every public school.

“I didn’t wait to see if they had a job,” he said. “I sent one to everybody.”

Oakcrest High School was one of the many that answered back.

A few weeks later, Petty had found a home for the next 34 years.

“I didn’t know much about Oakcrest at the time,” he said. “I was in North Jersey. I came down here, toured the campus and got a call on the way home that I was hired. The rest is history.”

Petty, 59, is retiring as a teacher in December. This is his last season as the Falcons head boys track and field coach. Petty’s program is one of the South Jersey’s best and the flagship of the Oakcrest athletic teams. He coached his last home track and field meet Monday.

“It was always going to be hard decision on when to leave the track team,” he said. “The teaching part of it? Too many people you know have this diagnosis and that diagnosis. I don’t want to work forever and not be able to enjoy a retirement.”

With wins over Wildwood Catholic and Holy Spirit on Monday, the Falcons finished the season 9-0.

The undefeated season added to the already remarkable record of Petty and his long-time assistants Richard Adkisson and Eric Anderson. Petty’s career record and achievements can stand with any local high school in any sport.

He’s always been a track and field guy. He grew up in Lacey Township and ran for Central Regional and Montclair State in the 1980s.

“I became a phys ed teacher,” he said, “because I wanted to coach track and field. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

He served as the Falcons head coach for two stints from 1988-1994 and again from 2000 until the present. He has a 189-56 career record and has led the Falcons to 16 Cape-Atlantic League conference titles, seven Atlantic County championships and four South Jersey titles.

The Falcons also have won two state titles during Petty’s tenure – Group IV in 2011 and Group III in 2012

There have been plenty of big moments. The Oakcrest 4x100-meter relay team competed in the Championship of America race at the 2012 Penn Relays Carnival, one of the best known and most prestigious track and field meets in the world.

Petty has coaches some of the top athletes in Cape-Atlantic League history, including sprinter Fabian Santiago, middle distance runner Ishmael Muhammad and sprinter/long jumper Reginald Morton.

“It’s been a blessing,” Petty said. “We work really hard. I attribute (the success) to having a great group of assistant coaches. I’ve had the same group of guys together for years and that really matters. It’s not a revolving door. We take care of business as a group.”

Petty’s program has survived the ebb and flows of Oakcrest’s enrollment. The Falcons boys track and field team has won as a Group IV school It has a won as a Group III school, and now it’s winning as a small Group II school. Oakcrest’s enrollment has dropped the past few years primarily due to the rise of Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City and ACIT in Mays Landing.

Petty believes in numbers. He recruits the Oakcrest hallways looking for potential athletes. He sends an email to all incoming freshmen.

“I want the biggest team I can get. From that, you can coach your butt off and make something out of lots of kids," he said. "We’ve gone to every away track and field meet since I’ve been here with two buses. Nobody else pulls up with two buses. Numbers, numbers, numbers. Even though our school keeps shrinking, shrinking, and shrinking, we’re still running 55 kids.”

Monday’s meet marked the beginning of the end for Petty as head coach. The championship part of the track and field season begins Wednesday with the Atlantic County championships at Buena Regional. The Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state championship meets follow.

Monday’s meet was pretty much business as usual for Petty. But his wife Lori and daughter Kristin were among several and family and friends who showed up at the meet with hand-made signs to mark the occasion.

Things changed for Petty when he saw that.

“They came out and surprised me,” he said. “That’s the first time I ever really put any thought into it. There’s a lot of season left. This is the only the last dual meet. But that was fun.”

After the meet, Petty carried several clipboards and met with the Falcons to review the meet. When his talk was done, the Falcons doused him with their water bottles.

It’s those private moments with their team that many coaches relish.

Petty knows he’s going to miss coaching. Don’t be surprised to see him back at the track after he retires, just not as a head coach.

“I know I’m going to miss coaching young men,” he said. “It’s amazing when you have great young men who perform their best. You take a guy that’s OK, and he works hard and then he gets the best performance of his career. Those are the big things.”

Those are the things they make you want to send a resume to every school on the state.

